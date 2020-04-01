There is a silent, invisible danger in the air — the coronavirus. It has confined students to their homes, dorms and apartments for the remainder of the semester. While your life might be shaken up, this time provides the opportunity to create new habits and lifestyles. Below are five tips and tricks to help ease the transition of working from home.
1. Create a separate space for work
Create a space where you can complete your schoolwork undisturbed. This can be anywhere from a solitary corner with a chair, to an organized home office area. By creating a space, it will be easier to stay focused and help make a more solid routine. This space should have internet access, a place to set your computer, a way to store textbooks, and, above all, a comfortable seat — but not so comfortable that you’d just want to relax. Decor such as decorative calendars and to-do lists can be perfect as cute, comforting touches that inspire productivity.
2. Write out a new, loose routine
When considering what should go into a new routine, it’s important to start with activities that are feasible and not going to make you feel like a failure if you can’t complete them. You want a routine you can ease into and be flexible with in the future. Also, physically writing out this routine will make it easier to visualize and stick with. Your routine should last all day, from when you’d like to get up to when you go to bed. These lists could include anything from a simple morning walk to specifically dividing your daily workload.
3. Give yourself a break
When working from home, it’s important to remember to get up and move, take a break and rest your eyes throughout the day. Taking this time could help to relax your body, easing headaches and backaches. Also, by giving yourself multiple breaks throughout the day, you’re giving your brain a rest, which helps mitigate the potential of burning out.
4. Stay ahead of deadlines
To keep responsibilities from stacking up, try treating assignments as if they’re due earlier than they actually are. By getting tasks out of the way ahead of time, you’ll give yourself more wiggle room for error without risking grades. Also, getting the to-do list done early is a great stress reliever — especially when you’re already in the process of getting used to an entirely different class structure.
5. Don’t feel pressured to be overly productive
While this time may seem like a great opportunity to be super productive, don’t let that pressure get to your head. This is a time of immense change, and change is often stressful. Don’t beat yourself up if this stressful time isn’t the peak of productivity in your year. One way to do this is by setting small goals that can be easily accomplished over a short amount of time. By doing this, you can feel both productive and accomplished.