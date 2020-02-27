Ice crackles as the smooth, scrumptious solution fills the glass cup. This drink has been left to its own devices for over a week and is finally ready. This sugary, syrupy, fruity, non-alcoholic cocktail is commonly known as kompot.
Kompot has been referred to as the fruit punch of Eastern Europe, and it’s popular everywhere from Russia to Macedonia. But the best advantage of this delicious drink is that it can be made anywhere and doesn’t even require refrigeration. Whether it’s in your tiny college apartment or one the University of Nebraska-Lincoln residence halls, you can enjoy this European treat at home. Although you can really use any fruit combination you’d like, below are the listed ingredients and directions for making one particular type of kompot.
Ingredients
2 blood oranges
1 cup of blackberries
2 ripe plums
1 cup of white cane sugar
1 gallon of water
4 flip-cap bottles (roughly 500 mLs each)
Directions
First, thoroughly clean the bottles you will be using to store your kompot. This drink requires any bottle with a flip cap because it needs to remain sealed for a long period of time. The bottles used for this batch were found at Goodwill for about 50 cents each.
Then it is time to prepare the fruit. Peel the blood oranges and be sure to set them aside. Cut the blood oranges and plums into thin strips that can easily fit in your bottles. Take the peel and cut it into similar sized strips. Cut the ripe blackberries into fourths, keeping as much juice in them as possible. Finally, disperse the cut fruit and peels equally among your bottles.
Next, put 1/4 cup of sugar into each bottle. After all of the sugar is transferred, give each bottle a shake to ensure the fruit is coated in sugar.
Now, heat the water until it reaches a rolling boil. Carefully pour hot water into each bottle until it reaches roughly 1/2 inch away from the top. Then, leave your bottles to sit for about 15 minutes. As air escapes the fruits, the liquid level will decrease far enough for you to close the bottle without spilling.
Next, close all of your bottles. Take each one and carefully hold it upside down and shake from side to side. This will help you to be sure that the mixture is completely combined. Next, label your bottles. You will want to note the date your kompot began sitting and all of its ingredients on each label.
Finally, find a dark place and let your juice sit at room temperature for between one and two weeks.
At the end of the week you can finally enjoy your treat. The kompot will have turned into a deeper pink or purple color, ready to be poured over ice or simply enjoyed directly from the bottle. But beware, kompot will expire within a day of its opening.