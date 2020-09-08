We’ve all gained a new piece of wardrobe these past few months: masks. From homemade masks to the old pulling-your-shirt-over-your-face routine, some just have to go. Whether your mask compliments your style or only fills the campus face covering requirement, they can be a game changer for your daily outfits. Where does your mask fall in this season’s best-to-worst mask fashion list?
1. Cloth Masks
With the ability to personalize your masks to fit each outfit in your closet, these are by far my favorite. You choose a different mask for each day of the week, and they heartily serve their purpose in protecting yourself and those around you. Plus, these allow you the ability to be creative with different styles of ear loops, a variety of cloth designs and the option to make them reversible to fit more styles in.
2. Wired Masks
For those who are faced with the difficult task of wearing a mask and glasses, an extra wire strip on top of the nose can be extremely useful. This feature can be found on cloth and surgical style masks to remove the stress of fogging up your glasses. Not only do they provide extra protection, the nose wire can also be comfortable as it shapes to your face. However, after long days of work, the nose piece might become your worst enemy as sweat accumulates under your mask.
3. Surgical Masks
These are by far the least stylish masks as there’s no opportunity for any individuality, but surgical masks get the job done. While we might all look like we walked out of a Grey’s Anatomy casting call, at least we can stay safe from harmful bacteria. Perhaps by the end of this pandemic we can all start a collection of the free surgical masks we’ve picked up from restaurants and stores.
4. See-Through Face Masks
While the invention of masks with clear plastic shields over the mouth can be very helpful to show facial expressions and enable lipreading, I don’t think they’ll be the hottest item on the market anytime soon. Although I understand their importance, I worry about the masks fogging up and the wearer accidentally sneezing his or her lunch on the panelling.
5. Bandanas
When choosing your next outfit, there’s no reason to bring back Wild West fashion. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bandanas serve little to no purpose against the coronavirus and should only be used as a last resort. They are by far the least stylish, unless you’re heading out to the rodeo. With social distancing measures, you’re better off staying home and watching “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”