Even if you’re not the most Instagram savvy user, you know your mom is going to be asking for pictures from this past semester. Christmas pictures are a vital part of the holiday season, but for college students, it’s not always a practical option. Whether you have a tiny dorm or simply don’t want to pay for your own decorations, you’ll need some picture-perfect spots to get a snapshot of some memories. Check out these locations before heading home during winter break for some marvelous Holiday ambience around town.
Sunken Gardens, 2600 D St.
While the Sunken Gardens is arguably more picturesque during the warmer months, don’t count it out of your holiday photos yet. Located a little off campus, you’re always welcome to take free pictures here next to the soft white holiday lights and extravagant gazebo. Whether you’re looking for a family portrait with your sorority sisters or a keepsake with your boyfriend, the garden is just for you. Last year, my family chose the curved stairs by the waterfall and lighted trees for our Christmas card.
Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
It’s never a bad option to head to the mall to get a little Christmas shopping done, and while you’re there, you might as well take a Christmas photo, too. Whether you choose by the decorations or with Santa in his winter wonderland, you’ll stay nice and cozy for your perfect portraits. Until Christmas week, visitors are also invited to bring their furry friends for a picture with Santa on Mondays. Reservations are not required for pictures with Santa.
SouthPointe Pavilions, 2910 Pine Lake Road
If you’re up for bearing the bitter cold or you just want a few more stores to visit, take a drive down south to the outdoor mall. Each year, the mall features a breathtaking lighted tree in the center courtyard with large presents underneath. After your shopping trip, make sure to stop by the tree to show off your splendid purchases. After you’re done, visit the Marcus Theater South Pointe Cinema with your friends or walk around with your furry pals.
Zoo Lights Powered by LES, 1222 S 27th St.
Although it will cost you a little more money, visiting the Lincoln Children’s Zoo is a perfect opportunity for a magical experience and many picture spots. The Zoo Lights event ends Dec. 30 and is open from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. This light display features a 40 ft. Christmas tree, animal silhouettes, train rides and, my favorite, a 60 ft. light tunnel. This is a dreamy spot for a picture with your significant other in a life-sized light up Christmas ornament. Non-members of the zoo can enjoy the large light display with a general event ticket for $13.95. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gate.
Alpha Phi sorority, 1531 S St.
If you don’t want to stray too far from campus, consider checking out the towering tree located on the lawn of Alpha Phi sorority. This tree is decorated with elegant red ribbon bows and is the perfect location for a quick Instagram-worthy photo. Cuddle up close with your roommates for one last picture before saying goodbye for a month. Plus, just a few steps away you can get a peppermint hot chocolate at Starbucks to melt away your winter chills.
Historic Haymarket, N 7th and Q streets
Spending your weekend in the Haymarket? Make sure to stop by the historic train station for a cute picture by their marvelous Christmas tree. This environment is pet-friendly and an exceptional choice for those wanting to wander around for a brisk winter walk. This is also a prime chance to feature your four-legged friends in a picture of their own.
The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 333 S 13th St.
If you’re looking for a formal location, look no further than The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. Their grand staircase provides an excellent opportunity to live out your royal dreams in your Christmas ball gown, or you can take a modern approach like the Kardashians and have a ruminative holiday photo with everyone lined up. You won’t have to worry about the cold here, so choose your fanciest ensemble without covering it up with a stuffy winter coat.
Wilderness Ridge, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place
Finally, if you’re dying to live out your favorite Hallmark Christmas movies, you’ll have to drive a little further south. Whether there’s snow or not, you’ll be sure to have your aesthetic Christmas lodge pictures here. Plus, you can dress up to dine in for a cozy meal afterward. Consider going on a double-date to close up the semester with a photo to remember the night with.
No matter where you end up choosing, make sure to get those final photos in with your closest friends before parting ways until next semester. You only get a few years at college, so make the most of it with pictures for all the memories. Who knows, maybe your mom will hang it on the fridge for your holiday celebrations.