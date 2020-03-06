As the co-creator and star of the iconic show “Seinfeld” and an active stand-up comedian for over 40 years, Jerry Seinfeld is one of the most well-known names in entertainment. The Lied Center for Performing Arts announced Friday that Seinfeld will make his return to Lincoln on May 8 at 7 p.m.
Seinfeld last performed at the Lied Center in 2015. His most recent projects are the Emmy-nominated series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and the Netflix comedy special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” He has also been in residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City since 2016, and he will perform his last stand-up shows there this month.
The Lied Center’s 30th season has featured numerous notable comedy names, including Tom Segura, Nick Offerman and Lewis Black. Executive Director and Chief Artistic Officer Bill Stephan said he was excited to finish off the season with an acclaimed comedian such as Seinfeld.
“The Lied Center takes great pride in hosting the greatest artists in the world on our stage including top comedians,” Stephan said. “We are thrilled to have Jerry Seinfeld return during the Lied Center’s 30th Anniversary year. Jerry is one of the best comedians in the world. He is one of the rare family-friendly comedians who is able to find humor with our everyday lives.”
Stephan said he hopes Seinfeld’s legendary humor will elate the Lied Center audience.
“I hope everyone will take advantage of this rare opportunity to see one of the greatest comedians of all time,” he said. “There is a lot of stress and conflict in the world today. I hope that everyone can take a moment to enjoy life and [have] a good laugh. Everyone needs to enjoy themselves and take a break from the ordinary schedule of life. I hope coming to the Lied Center to see Jerry Seinfeld will provide every audience member an unforgettable evening that they will treasure forever.”
Tickets go on sale on March 13 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased online or at the Lied Center box office.