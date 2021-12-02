Between having to walk to class in the bitter cold, endless hours spent studying for finals and the sun setting at 5 p.m.; the winter months can be hard to get through. Instead of staying in and letting the cold get you down, romanticize your life on campus this winter with these tips.
Explore museums around campus
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus has several museums showcasing a variety of exhibits. Taking in the sights of these galleries is a lovely way to stay warm while taking a break from studying. Whether you’re into art or tractors, there is something for everyone to enjoy. You can learn about textiles at the International Quilt Museum on East Campus, see art from local Nebraskans at the Eisentrager-Howard Gallery, attend the “First Friday” snow globe making event on Dec. 3 at the Sheldon Museum of Art from 4 to 7 p.m. and so much more. You can attend with friends or go on a solo trip and wander around the museums for your own coming-of-age movie moment. See the full list of campus museums to see which exhibits may pique your interest.
Check out the holiday lights
Whether you celebrate Christmas or not, it’s worth the drive to see the lights that Lincoln residents put up. Grab some friends, collaborate on a holiday playlist that will set the mood for seeing the sights and get ready to make some core memories. If you’re looking for an elaborate display, a great place for holiday light viewing is the Nebraska Christmas Lights Show at Haymarket Park. You can catch the drive-through show Nov. 27 to Jan. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to midnight. General admission is $40 per car.
Grab a hot drink and admire campus at sunset
Although it may be cold, a walk around campus in winter can be the perfect way to relax and take a break from the stresses of school. Head to the kitchen or the dining hall, grab some hot cocoa and head out. Walk by the lights on Greek row and check out the beauty of Memorial Stadium in front of a Nebraska sunset. With friends or alone, this is a great way to clear your mind while appreciating all the UNL campus has to offer. Don’t forget to dress warm!
Go see a show at the Lied Center for Performing Arts
Spending a night immersed in amazing music or dance can be the perfect way to switch up your winter routine. The Lied Center for Performing Arts is putting on several concerts this season that are sure to lift your spirits. You can relive Husker game days with the Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert or relax and hear Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra perform their holiday Deck the Halls show. If dance is your thing, the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company will present “The Nutcracker,” a holiday classic. Check out the Lied Center’s event schedule to find something that interests you.
Create the perfect winter playlist
With the changing season, it’s time to spice up your typical playlists. Craft a playlist with all your favorite cold weather songs so you can feel like the main character while walking to class or studying in Love Library. Feeling stuck on which songs to include? Ask your friends for recommendations or check out other users' winter playlists on Spotify or Apple Music for inspiration. “cardigan” by Taylor Swift and “Coldest Winter” by Kanye West are some of my favorite songs that remind me of the season.
Go ice skating at the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center
Bundle up and head to the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center to take advantage of the winter cold. If you have been skating for years or if you are a beginner, the center has opportunities for all skill levels to have fun. You can take lessons or participate in public skate, which costs $6.50 for adults. The center also offers free skate nights for UNL students on various Fridays and Saturdays throughout the season. The schedule for the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center provides dates for lessons, public skate and free skate nights.