On Saturday, March 5, the Stars of American Ballet will be gracing the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage for a one-night-only performance of beauty, elegance and excitement. Yes, I did just say, “ballet” and “excitement” in the same sentence.
When I saw this listing pop up on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln events page, these words were the first that came to my mind. But then I remembered, these are not the adjectives that first come to the minds of an average college student when they hear the word, “ballet.” The average person might think “boring,” “slow” or “monotonous.”
Unfortunately, I can’t totally blame people for associating ballet with these descriptors. I grew up as a dancer and for the longest time, I did not enjoy my ballet classes. Why didn’t I like my ballet classes, you might ask? They were hard. They were the hardest classes I had in my 20-hour dance week. My other dance classes, like tap, jazz and hip hop, were fun and I was good at them. But, my ballet classes required hard work, dedication and muscles that I didn’t even know I had.
One thing that I’ve always loved, however, was watching ballet. Even though I sometimes dreaded going to ballet class during the week, I couldn’t wait to go see The Nutcracker every Christmas. I loved ballet shows, movies and live performances. I understood the skill that these professionals possessed to tackle the positions and movements their bodies made. I would watch them and it would amaze me how seamlessly they got their legs to their heads when I knew that earlier that week, my développé was barely at 90 degrees.
Now, most people might look at a professional ballet dancer and say, “Well, I can’t do that, but it’s easy for them, they’re dancers.” But that cannot be further from the truth. One of the most amazing things about well-performed ballet is that the dancer makes it look easy, without showing the pain, blood, sweat and tears that went into that lift. It looks effortless on stage, elegant, beautiful, exciting, and that is the magic of ballet. A naked eye can’t tell how hard it really is.
Jaedyn Powers is a freshman double major in dance and nutrition, exercise and health sciences. She had an opposite ballet experience from mine. She grew up loving ballet class and even sought out a more professional ballet education in her high school years with the American Midwest Ballet. Despite our differing dance backgrounds, we both appreciate the art for the same reason.
“I think it’s something that not most people go to for entertainment,” Powers said. “The typical person, they don’t know what goes behind it, and I think that’s what makes it beautiful, everything that goes on in the background.”
Now, most of us trained ballet dancers are familiar with the plots of the classic Coppélia or Don Quixote variations being performed. We know the story that is being told and what the dancers are trying to tell us. But another thing that makes ballet more exciting for the Average Joe is that you don’t. The stories being told get to be what you make of them with the information the dancers have given to you.
“It’s up to your interpretation,” Powers said. “The dancers obviously aren’t talking. You can kind of make your own story out of it, even if it already has a storyline.”
The dancers performing at the Lied this weekend are some of the best in the country. They are coming from the world-renowned New York City Ballet, along with other notable companies. This is not a common experience in the Heartland, and surely not one that should be taken for granted. That in and of itself is exciting.
Even if you aren’t the biggest ballet fanatic, both Powers and I believe that this is an experience all students should consider being a part of. Students get reduced ticket prices through the Arts for All program, and it’s a great way to get involved in the arts.
“It’s good to immerse yourself in the arts and just see what’s happening on campus,” Powers said. “Try something new.”