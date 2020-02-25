Hordes of college students are logging onto their computers during the most tedious moments in class and scrolling past thousands of garments on cheap clothing websites each day. These scholars are relying on the internet to supply their wardrobe needs, visiting clothing websites more frequently than they are shopping malls. Online shopping has become a popular pastime, widely appreciated for its convenience and accessibility.
Though opting to purchase garments online saves the buyer a trip to the store, popular brands such as ASOS and H&M remain favorites for web-based transactions. Prevalent for their affordability, these fast fashion brands are able to produce high volumes of materials by overworking employees and making use of synthetic materials. In an increasingly environmentally conscious society, online stores with missions to respect the planet and its people are as readily available as sweatshop brands. The following companies claim to produce ethically sourced clothing, use recycled materials and start sustainability campaigns. Most clothing items aren’t off limits to a student on a strict budget, either.
Buying gently used clothing that would have otherwise been thrown away is considered frugal and kind to the Earth. But if second-hand stores like Goodwill and Plato’s Closet are too lengthy of a drive away, one could turn to thredUP, a company which markets itself as the world’s largest online thrift store. thredUP’s inventory is comprised of sold and donated clothing items, categorizing them by size and brand to provide a diverse selection of styles for all.
Like most thrift stores, thredUP still includes fast fashion brands that are liable to wear out over time. However, the savvy shopper can peruse the site in search of reliable and ethical brands. Furthermore, it’s better to purchase second-hand fast fashion garments and upcycle rather than let them head to the landfill. Because some pieces are cheaper brands and others are designer, thredUP’s prices greatly vary depending on the item but are generally much lower than the original store-bought price.
Organic, fair trade and minimalistic, Pact might be more expensive than a thrifted site, but the company’s honesty and commitment to bettering the Earth compensates for this fact. The website boasts the transparency of its brand, showing photographs of cotton farmers and videos inside Pact’s factories that paint cheerful, ethical conditions. The brand sells clothes for all ages as well as homegoods like duvets and towels.
Pact’s fashion is understated and simple, but this feels intentional and works for those who opt for a more casual look. Many tees and tanks are about the price of something one might find at Gap, but some cardigans and pants are notably expensive. Pact is a great idea with an ethical mission that, at times, has certain items that are unnecessarily pricey.
A boutique-style shop with compostable packaging, Love Street is a low-priced and trendy place to purchase new and vintage items. The store’s website states its employees are constantly looking for ways to improve its sustainability and reduce waste, adding that funds from certain items are donated to female empowerment and animal rescue causes. The selection is limited and the brand is only targeted toward women, but the pieces supplied are versatile, including tops, bottoms, intimates, jewelry and outerwear.
The style presented on Love Street’s site is a major win. Though only a few items from each category are offered, most are staple pieces able to be styled a variety of ways. The brand has a romantic, playful aesthetic that is consistent throughout the site. Ladies who prefer cozy sweaters, crop tops and statement jewelry will likely appreciate Love Street. The prices are reasonable, especially considering many pieces are listed as handmade.
The clothing sold at Parks Project goes beyond simply reducing waste. Parks Project exists to create awareness of the beauty of national parks while donating a portion of the proceeds to nonprofits that aim to protect the parks. T-shirts, hoodies and beanies encourage buyers to “seek refuge in the outdoors” and “preserve parklands today for tomorrow.”
From Acadia to Zion, buyers are likely to find one of their favorite parks depicted in a variety of creative designs along with general statements in support of the outdoors. A vintage section of sweatshirts, tees and caps is even offered on the website. The cost of the items isn’t incredibly low, but the satisfaction of supporting one’s favorite national park is priceless.