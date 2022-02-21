The 2022 gaming releases were proving to be less than exhilarating because of games that seemed rushed and without substance. Thankfully, Guerrilla Games blessed the gaming community with the sequel to “Horizon Zero Dawn” on Feb. 18. “Horizon Forbidden West” breaks the long cycle of bad releases with a fantastic story and amazing gameplay to back it up.
The story of “Horizon Forbidden West” follows the familiar protagonist Aloy who is on a mission to stop the plague, also known as the Red Blight, which threatens extinction to both animals and humans. In this single-player open-world, users are able to explore the post-apocalyptic — but somehow both futuristic and prehistoric-like — America that has been taken over by over 40 new machines that emulate animals.
Aloy dives into new adventures by exploring unfamiliar parts of the world. The world is inhabited by four different main tribes: the Oseram, Carja, Utaru and Tenakth. Each group has their own particular style that one can admire considering the amount of time it must have taken to develop each look. By looking at the surrounding areas, it is easy to see how the developers took each tribe's environment and incorporated it into the character designs, giving each tribe a one-of-a-kind feeling.
The dialogue is something to be noted, as it builds upon the story. The comments when Aloy is moving through the world with other characters seem like a genuine conversation and are not just thrown in as filler. The questions Aloy asks to gather information don’t just repeat the same dialogue, and every question gives varied information. The dialogue allows the player to explore each character’s personality while still staying immersed in the game as a whole.
Coming from the previous games, the graphics have also been elevated quite a bit. One to note is the water graphics that got the update they needed to drive the immersion of the game further. Along with the water, the whole world has improved on graphic design. This is easy to see when entering the camera mode where players can bask in the next-generation graphics, especially if you have a PlayStation 5. It can be said that every moment of this game could become a poster.
The gameplay runs smooth with few bugs in sight. With new ways to traverse the world — like swimming underwater, using a grapple to swing from area to area and free climbing — players can roam the vast open world that awaits them. Yet, one of the most thrilling features, in my opinion, is the ability to acquire new mounts, which are machines that can be ridden around the world to make traveling faster.
In all honesty, “Horizon Forbidden West'' is the breath of fresh air the gaming community needed, especially after the first couple months into 2022 being such a let down with new games. The combat is enjoyable, even for people who hate combat in video games, and the story builds upon the exploration. Gamers longing for an open world exploration game with great graphics and a truly unparalleled experience should check out “Horizon Forbidden West.” It will transcend the expectations that are already built.