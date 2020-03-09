Never underestimate Pixar.
Like almost every other human being on the planet, I’ve always been a big fan of the iconic animation studio that produced iconic hits like “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo,” “Inside Out” and multitudes more. With that said, I wasn’t all that excited about its latest release, “Onward.”
Based on the film’s advertising, I thought the premise sounded interesting. It’s set in a modern-day equivalent of a fantasy world, populated by all sorts of fairy tale creatures that have entirely given up their magical ways to live comfortably and allow technology to do their work for them.
In this land, two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley, find themselves on the quest of a lifetime. After messing up a spell to bring their father back to life — resurrecting just the lower half of his body — they travel across the land to find a gem necessary to finish the spell and meet their dad. Ian, voiced by Tom Holland, is an awkward 16-year-old who is struggling to find out who he wants to be. Meanwhile, his older brother Barley, voiced by Chris Pratt, is an overconfident gearhead with an intense affection for fantasy board games. On their quest, the two encounter a myriad of trials and challenges that force them to confront their fears and appreciate the lives they have.
Despite the interesting premise, I wasn’t blown away by any of the trailers for “Onward.” I thought it looked like a decent movie that would come from Dreamworks, but nothing on the level of what audiences have come to expect from Pixar.
I am glad to say that I was wrong — very wrong.
“Onward” is a film that takes all the greatness of a Pixar movie and mixes it with the lively adventure of a film like “The Lord of the Rings.” Somehow, the studio and the film’s director, Dan Scanlon, delivered a film that not only exceeds expectations, it outright shatters them.
The fantastical world presented in this movie is almost a character in and of itself.
The concept of this technology-reliant fantasy world is so well-realized; I couldn’t help but gawk at its wonders. Whether it be something as small as a roadside gas station or as big as a dragon, everything presented in this world is crafted with care and hammered to perfection. It’s basically a modernized version of Middle-earth or Narnia, and it made for a continuously engaging setting that sucks the audience in and makes them want to explore it themselves.
The characters that inhabit this world are an absolute blast.
Holland and Pratt are perfectly cast in the two leading roles. By injecting an incredible amount of heart into their performances, each are able to play to the strengths and weaknesses of their characters. Holland makes Ian a relatable hero who doesn’t really know what he’s doing. Meanwhile, Pratt captures the fun-loving charisma of Barley and turns it up to eleven by bringing his own bombastic energy to the role. The two have an insane amount of chemistry between them, and they are extremely convincing as these polar-opposite siblings.
The quest the two of them are on is also surprisingly compelling. Every time they came upon a new challenge, such as accidentally picking a fight with a gang of pixie bikers or learning how to drive, they were able to figure it out together. As they’re travelling across the land to finish the spell and see their dad, they’re learning what it means to be brothers. They find themselves in the wildest situations imaginable, and they’re able to overcome them with help and encouragement from one another. It sounds cheesy, but it actually gets the audience invested in the duo’s relationship.
“Onward” is one of the most magical films I’ve seen from Pixar.
It manages to weave in the heart and soul we’ve all come to expect from a Pixar movie with the excitement and adventure of a great fantasy epic. It gets surprisingly emotional at times — I cried twice — and it’s a movie I would wholeheartedly recommend to anyone and everyone.
I absolutely loved “Onward,” and I cannot wait to see it again.