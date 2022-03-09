Toward the end of the biggest season in the history of the Glenn Korff Broadway Series, the Lied Center for Performing Arts announced the mega-hit musical “Hamilton” will be coming next fall as part of the 2022-23 series.
On Wednesday, Bill Stephan, the executive director of the Lied Center, announced “Hamilton” will bring 16 performances to Lincoln in August 2023. The duration of this production ties with “Phantom of the Opera” for the record of the longest run of a Broadway show in the 30-plus-year history of the Lied Center.
“Our vision at the Lied Center for Performing Arts is to provide the University of Nebraska and our community with the greatest artistic presentations in the world,” Stephan said during a press conference Wednesday morning.
“Hamilton” has the most Tony Award nominations for a production in history, with 16 total nominations. This will be the first time “Hamilton” will be in Lincoln with two weeks of shows from Aug. 2 to 13.
Matthew Boring, the deputy director for the Lied Center, said current Lied Center Broadway Series subscribers can renew their packages by email or by calling the ticket office.
The upcoming Broadway season includes four more productions in the package along with three additional events which will be announced on March 23.
Broadway packages will be available to the general public starting March 29. Boring said this package will include five Broadway shows for just over $200.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Jason Ball were in attendance for the announcement.
“Hamilton is about determination, it’s about seizing the moment, and it’s about making a difference with the time we have in this life,” Gaylor Baird said. “And that is essentially what the Lied Center has done these past two years, find ways to continue to provide excellent programming and entertainment in a safe way.”
The announcement also came with a video from Pierre Jean Gonzalez, who currently stars as Alexander Hamilton in the touring production of “Hamilton.”
“We are so honored to bring the show to Nebraska,” Gonzalez said. “We’re so excited to share this story with you.”
Although the performances are in early August, Green said there will still be educational opportunities for UNL students surrounding the production’s stay in Lincoln.
“The Glenn Korff Broadway Series that the Lied Center hosts allows students to interface with the performers and the Broadway shows that we bring here to Lincoln,” Green said. “There will be opportunities for our students to interface and learn from these Broadway performers, kind of in residence.”
Through the Lied Center and UNL partnership Arts for All, students will be able to purchase discounted tickets for the show.
“The only way it could be better, is if the 16 performances were in August of 2022,” Green said.