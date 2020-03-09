This Tuesday, students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will have a chance to view “Girl Rising,” a 2013 documentary that follows nine girls across the world in their quest to obtain a better education. UNL Global Studies, the Women’s and Gender Studies Program and the Women’s Center will host a panel discussion and screening of the documentary March 10 at the Nebraska Union Swanson Auditorium.
According to Pat Tetreault, director of the Women’s Center, the film helps raise awareness of what education looks like worldwide.
“We really do live in a global economy,” she said. “We don’t always get a lot of other information about what it’s like for people in other countries.”
The event gives students a chance to see women’s bravery in trying to make the world a better place, she said. Even though the documentary was released in 2013, Tetreault said the hardships the women in the film endure are still ongoing. The women persist through forced marriages, sexual exploitation and poor access to education across a variety of countries, like Ethiopia, Haiti and India.
“I think part of why it’s being shown now is because it’s not something that gets addressed in mainstream media or movie theaters,” she said. “That attempt to raise awareness and get that information and these messages out is not an easy one.”
Even though the event is hosted in celebration of International Women’s Day, Emira Ibrahimpasic hopes the attendees are an even mix of gender identities, not just female. Ibrahimpasic is one of the event’s lead organizers, as well as an assistant professor of practice and assistant director of the Global Studies department.
Julie Uribe, a lecturer in the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, and Charlie Foster, assistant vice chancellor of inclusive and student excellence in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, will be part of the panel, Ibrahimpasic said. For her, it’s important to include UNL voices to the discussion, because she said on-campus work tends to spread to the outside community as well.
UNL alumnae Jessica Szalawiga and Katherine Lacy, who have both served in the Peace Corps, will also be on the panel. Ibrahimpasic said their experience in the Peace Corps has given them opportunities to work on women’s issues.
“[The panel speakers] have worked with girls or young people in general in issues related to empowerment and giving them a chance to rise out of their circumstances,” she said.
As for the event itself, Han Le, a programming assistant at the Women’s Center, said there will be a clip of the documentary shown before a break for refreshments, followed by the panel discussion, where she said audience members can ask questions about either the documentary or current issues. Afterward, attendees can choose to watch the rest of the documentary at the event.
Le said she hopes people with an interest in international development, social justice and similar career paths walk away from the event knowing more about the difficulties women face across the world. Additionally, Le said the event is a good chance for people who historically haven’t had exposure to those topics to broaden their scope of learning.
Both Tetreault and Ibrahimpasic said they hope those who attend the event leave feeling empowered and inspired to create change.
“If we look at the world the way it is, that’s going to be overwhelming,” Tetreault said. “But if you look at what I [can] do in my own environment, what steps I [can] do here, that’s going to be much more manageable — even if they’re very challenging steps that you have to take.”