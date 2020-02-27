The Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts offers programs dedicated to exploring the vast possibilities of entertainment through technology. Whether it’s through filmmaking, app development, video game creation or virtual reality, the students who study at the center get hands-on experience with the latest advancements in technology.
IGNITE is a weekly seminar that the Carson Center faculty puts on that involves guest speakers and workshops on creative and professional development. IGNITE is open to the UNL community as well as the public.
On Feb. 28, IGNITE will feature futurist Ted Schilowitz from Paramount Pictures. A futurist looks at the current state of media and finds ways to expand and develop that media. Schilowitz deals specifically with filmmaking.
Rick Endacott, film professor and associate director of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film, explained the speakers who are brought in for IGNITE each week vary from film editors, directors and CEOs of film studios.
“The goal of bringing in speakers is to allow guests, whether they are in Lincoln or anywhere in the world, to come and talk to students about their work,” Endacott said. “It’s almost like a lunch forum for emerging media.”
Schilowitz has been a speaker for IGNITE in the past, but with constantly changing technologies, he was asked once again to showcase his latest discoveries in futuristic filmmaking.
Kathe Andersen, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Art communications and external relations director, said she looks forward to Schilowitz’s return to IGNITE.
“At Paramount, [Schilowitz] does a lot of testing of technology and works a lot with new VR equipment,” Andersen said. “His work is as cutting edge as it gets for filmmaking.”
Schilowitz was one of the founding members of the product development team at RED Digital Cinema, a company which produces high-end digital movie cameras. He also worked to create G-Tech, which produces advanced hard drive storage products.
“Ted presents in a very understandable way and is always positive,” Endacott said. “He conveys to his audience that there’s a future in everything that the students are learning. His work as a futurist lines up with what our students will be doing as they get their degrees in emerging media.”
IGNITE will take place at 10 a.m. in Room 101 at the Johnny Carson Center. The event is required for EMA students but can be informational and applicable to anyone interested in the topic.
“We really want to prepare our students for the 21st century and beyond,” Andersen said.