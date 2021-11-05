After three weeks of gameday losses, and a few more weeks of loss looming ahead, some Husker football fans may be on the search for weekend activities that won’t end in disappointment. And with nothing but sunshine in this weekend’s forecast, we Huskers deserve some happiness. Here are five things to do this weekend in Lincoln that have nothing to do with Husker football.
Head to the Bourbon Theatre to see LANCO
The Bourbon Theatre is calling all country fans this weekend as they host LANCO and Dylan Schneider. In the past, LANCO has found its place on the country charts with its most popular single, “Greatest Love Story,” which went double platinum in Canada. Their most recent album, “Hallelujah Nights,” has over 364 million streams. LANCO’s performance will be on Saturday Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $22 on the Bourbon’s website.
Take a study break and spend some time in nature
While we may be barreling full steam ahead to the end of fall semester and all that ensues, it’s just as important to keep up with your own mental health as it is to keep up with school. It’s okay to take a study break, and with a forecast on Saturday that just keeps getting warmer, it’s time to take the study breaks outdoors. Prairie Pines nature reserve on the northeast side of Lincoln is open to the public every Saturday. You can take a peaceful walk along one of the many nature trails that takes you through the woodlands or out in the prairie. Bring your camera along and take some cute fall photos with the plethora of red and orange leaves.
Embrace the upcoming winter season and go ice skating
For those who cannot wait for the winter season and all its activities, get a head start and go visit the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center for free skate night on Friday Nov. 4 from 8 to 11 p.m. Grab your friends, and maybe some bubble wrap, and go test your skills on the ice. Make a night of it and go grab some hot chocolate or hot apple cider afterward. Just don’t forget to bring your N-card for free admission and $3 skate rental.
Gather up some bravery and go see the “Show Me Reptile and Exotics Show”
If your idea of weekend fun involves being daring, getting up close and personal with scaly and sometimes poisonous reptiles should be your perfect cup of tea. The Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show is one of the largest reptile and exotic pet shows in the region, geared towards educating and introducing people to reptiles and exotic pets. You can even get a new scaly friend while at the show — just please don’t set any newfound reptile pets loose on campus. The show will be at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $8, and tickets are available online or at the door.
Soak up the weekend sun and go for a run
The Pioneers Park Nature Center is raising money to support their programming this Nov. 6 with their Prairie Run. Participants will get to choose between the 1-mile option or 5k option and all will receive a gift. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the schoolhouse. The participation fee is $25, but it’s a great way to get some exercise and enjoy this weekend’s lovely weather in nature.