Summer is ending, and gone are the days of lake dates and picnics. If you’re in need of some new date ideas for fall, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve searched all over Pinterest and even pulled some ideas from my own journal to bring you some new and exciting date ideas to try out this year.
Bake treats together
Baking together is the perfect cozy fall date. It’s easy to do any night of the week because you can turn it into a simultaneous study date and do homework while you wait for your treats to get done. It also gives you the opportunity to have great conversations and work together as a team. Plus, you get to eat something delicious. Who doesn’t like that?
To make this a true fall date, you and your partner can try making pumpkin- or apple-flavored goods or Halloween-themed sweets, such as pumpkin bars, apple cider muffins or cookies decorated to look like monsters and ghosts.
Take a cooking class
This date provides another way to eat something tasty at the end, but unlike baking at home, you’re put more outside of your comfort zone. Doing something for the first time as a team is a magnificent way to bond and grow. Additionally, it’s not a very common date, so it’s sure to impress your significant other if you suggest this idea.
One excellent local option is Art & Soul. This kitchen and wine bar offers several options for cooking classes throughout the year. There are also online options for cooking classes on websites like Skillshare. If you’re both University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, you can also check out the UNL Wellness Kitchen for their monthly classes. The October class is Halloween-themed, and the November one is autumn-themed.
Read together
This date may not be for everyone, but for the readers out there, it’s spectacular. You can find a nice spot outside with beautiful fall leaves surrounding you or a warm, cozy spot indoors to curl up together with a book. There are many different options for this date. You can read the same book together, or if you want to spice things up, you can each bring a book you love and then trade with the other person. This gives you the chance to talk about it afterwards if you’d like to spark conversation. But if that’s not your thing, you can each read your own books with minimal talking. However you choose to do it, this activity is the perfect way to bond mentally and physically with your partner.
Get sweatshirts and customize them to match
Another exciting date you can plan for fall is customizing sweatshirts to match. This is perfect for the autumn months as the weather begins to turn colder. You and your person can do this now and be that adorable, cheesy couple that’s matching all throughout fall and into winter. You can buy cheap sweatshirts or hoodies at Walmart and get some iron-on patches to make them your own. This is very easy and inexpensive, making it perfect for college students. If you’d like to make it specific to fall, try finding iron-ons that match the season like pumpkins, ghosts and bones.
Have a puzzle night
Another date that provides the possibility to have good conversation and get closer to the person you’re with is a puzzle night. This is a very laid back way to spend an evening together. To make things more interesting, you could put on a murder mystery podcast and try to guess who committed the crime, putting the pieces together while you put the puzzle’s pieces together. If murder mysteries aren’t your thing, you can put on a Halloween movie or Halloween music in the background instead. Dollar Tree sells 500-piece puzzles, making this a very affordable date night option as well.