Just like that, another winter break has come and gone. Whether we’d like to admit it or not, it’s time to get back into a school routine. The best thing about the beginning of a new semester is the promise of a clean slate. You get to start anew, create better study habits, find a schedule that works for you and get the chance to start this semester better than the last. Lucky for you, you don’t have to go it alone. I am here to help with five academic TikTok hacks that will help you start your semester off strong.
A painless study method
This video introduces a study method that is sure to not burn you out on the first try. It’s called the Pomodoro technique and allows you to stay focused on the material without exhausting yourself by studying in time intervals. First, you begin by deciding what to work on and how long you’re going to work on it. Set a timer for 25 minutes and begin studying with limited distractions. After your 25 minutes, you take a short five to 10 minute brain break. Then you repeat, and after your fourth 25-minute interval, take a longer break for 20 to 30 minutes. If you need some help, there are many Pomodoro apps and websites that will keep track of the time for you, like the Pomodoro - Focus Timer.
Turning an article into an audiobook
With all of the homework and exams to study for, sometimes the reading we get assigned can be pushed to the side, but usually, it’s just as important. This TikTok introduces a way to turn any article or assigned reading into an audiobook for easy listening. All you have to do is copy whatever you want to read and paste it into a Microsoft Word document. Then, click on “review” and then on “read aloud.” The computer will read the document for you, saving you just a little bit of effort but teaching you the same material.
A helpful tool for when brainpower is low
There’s always a moment while writing an essay where you know exactly what to say, but you have no idea how to say it. Some days, the brainpower just isn’t there and you can’t figure out how to phrase it. This video gives the perfect solution, and it's called the Academic Phrasebank. This website supplies you with tons of phrases to help you word your essays better. Hopefully, with this trick, you can be an A+ essay writer.
An easy way to find essay sources
One of the hardest parts of getting started on an essay or paper is finding just the right sources to help support your stance. You look on the internet, and sometimes what you find doesn’t come from a reliable resource, or sometimes you can’t access the article. Well, with Google Scholar, you can find the best source for your essays in a hassle-free way. All you have to do is google, “Google Scholar.” Now you can access Google’s academic database with loads of free and credible papers for your works cited page.
The best trick to never miss a deadline
The last and best tip I have is a method that I use every single semester to avoid missing deadlines. It’s a Google Sheet that organizes all of your assignments in order of the due date so you know when everything is due. It only works if your professor gives you a schedule of your assignments in the syllabus, but most of the time they do. This way, you don’t have to worry about looking at assignments on different websites; they’re all in one place. Follow the instructions in the recent TikTok on The Daily Nebraskan page, and enjoy the best way to keep track of your work throughout the semester.