Following the announcement of Omaha’s 8 p.m. curfew, the Jazz in June livestream show with trio Mesonjixx scheduled for June 2 will now take place July 7.
Director and coordinator of Jazz in June Spencer Munson said the rest of the shows will take place as planned.
Munson said the decision was made because staff felt the live taping would interfere with the safety of the Omaha artists comprising Mesonjixx. The performance, which would have taken place from 7-8 p.m., would have prevented the artists from arriving home before the curfew.
Munson said he is able to look forward to the return of Jazz in June next week amidst the political unrest. These shows, Munson said, are an opportunity to encourage viewers to dive deeper into the history of jazz and its effect on American culture.
“It is truly the most original American music,” Munson said. “I want people to understand where the music came from and its history.”