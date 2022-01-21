Starting up the computer, turning on the multicolor lights, getting the camera ready and opening with a “Hello, hello, hellooooo. How are we doing tonight?” commences the several hour long stream that began Emily Madden’s expedition into streaming.
Because the video gaming industry is going through monumental development, average people are able to make a living playing video games right in the comfort of their home. The booming industry, according to a CNBC article, includes all kinds of individuals who are willing to not only play but watch others partake in their favorite games.
Madden, a sophomore forensic science major, is currently braving the male-dominated industry as a woman while still maintaining her classes.
Madden started her journey into streaming only a month ago. She goes by the name mcmads1 on Twitch and currently has over 150 followers, which is growing day-by-day. Her love for video games commenced long before her streaming journey.
“When I first started gaming, I didn’t really think about streaming,” Madden said. “The first community I joined is a pretty big community of streamers, and the more they talked about it, I was like, ‘Okay this seems really cool and a lot of fun, let me try this out myself.’”
While it may seem like a lot of fun when looking at it from an outsider's perspective, Madden said streaming takes a lot of time and money in order to achieve the level of precision that professional streamers have mastered. Setting up computer programs that allow streamers to customize their stream can take months to properly construct.
“It actually took me about six months from making my Twitch to actually start up streaming,” Madden said. “I tried to get everything to be perfect for my first stream, so I tried to have my [open broadcast software] all set up with scenes and all this complicated stuff. Eventually, it just took one person telling me, ‘Hey it’s not going to be perfect your first round, you just got to get into it or you’ll never start it,’ and they were right.”
Being a student who streams festers many complicated challenges, one of them being finding the equilibrium between streaming and school. Madden said she often will look at her upcoming weeks to plan out when she is available to stream in order to give her fans a schedule as to when she will be live.
“I think that having a set schedule is a really good idea if you’re gonna stream so that viewers know when to come back, when you’re gonna stream,” Madden said. “I’d like to stream about two to three times per week, but with school coming up that might be a little difficult.”
Isabel Sigmon, a sophomore studying neuropsychology and Madden’s roommate, has also been streaming under the name IssaSneech. Having been in the streaming and gaming community as well, Sigmon said there’s a side of streaming people overlook.
“There were people I didn't know that joined the stream,” Sigmon said. “You know, that’s okay, that’s good. It’s just that they would DM me privately and it would get weird and creepy.”
Women who stream often face harassment considerably more than their male counterparts, according to an NBC News article. Not only do women experience harassment when streaming; they also encounter harassment when playing games.
“Thankfully, because I'm still starting out streaming, I still have a very small viewer count,” Madden said. “I haven’t encountered any trolls or anything like that, but I do have to be careful, when talking in some of my lobbies, that I will come across some misogynistic people, both men and women.”
Facing people in lobbies who may be rude is a bothersome task on its own, especially when Twitch is more prone to help out bigger streamers and not smaller ones, Sigmon said. Luckily, Madden has the support of not only her fans, but also her friends and family, Sigmon said, which has inspired other people to venture into the streaming industry once again.
“Seeing one of my close friends be herself, and without having to do a persona, it’s really inspiring,” Sigmon said. “I had streamed a couple times before, but she inspired me to get back into it and build an audience.”
Streaming ought to be something creators do so that others can enjoy, Madden said. For people who want to start streaming, Madden said it is important not to be overburdened your first time.
“If anybody’s gonna start streaming, just don’t take it too seriously right off the bat,” Madden said. “Just have fun with it and that’s really what you’re doing it for. You’re doing it for yourself and to have fun and to provide content for your viewers.”