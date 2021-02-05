With Patty Jenkins, Greta Gerwig and Regina King all releasing major blockbuster films in the past few years, women have been making a name for themselves in the film industry. Despite these feats, women are still greatly outnumbered by their male colleagues in the movie-making business.
According to a study done at San Diego University’s Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film, out of the 100 top-grossing films in 2020, women made up 16% of directors — a record high. Women also held 28% of producer jobs, 21% of executive producer positions, 18% of editors, 12% of writers and 3% of cinematographers.
The Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts at UNL opened in 2019, and has since been preparing students for careers in design, technology and cinema. As its female students approach careers in the film industry, these statistics are bleak reminders of their underrepresentation in the field.
Junior emerging media arts major and aspiring production designer Annie Wang said via email she believes there is a lot more that can be done to increase the presence of women in the film industry.
“It's a problem, and it's definitely discouraging, especially being a woman of color looking to work in the film industry,” Wang said. “This is the reality. There are many systemic issues that prevent change from happening. Regardless, I strongly want to contribute to positive change. Women deserve to fulfill their dreams, to be whoever they aspire to be.”
In order for women to get more recognition, film industry professionals are calling for change. Director of the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts Megan Elliott said she thinks Hollywood should follow the steps of the National Football League. The league implemented the Rooney Rule, which says teams are required to interview underrepresented candidates when hiring for head coach and senior operation positions.
“Many Hollywood executives are implicitly or explicitly biased against women as directors. There's a cognitive dissonance. They simply don’t equate women with leadership roles,” Elliott said. “By making sure that execs actually not just consider, but interview women for the role, then they may be able to move the needle on their own biases.”
Wang said she believes one of the reasons women encounter difficulties finding employment in today’s society is the lack of respect from studios. Sometimes, she said, getting a job in the movie business just takes luck.
“Women often aren't taken seriously in the industry … In general, the industry is already hard enough to break into. A lot of it is having the right connections, being at the right place at the right time,” Wang said.
Wang also said many women face pay disparity in the industry and are almost always paid less than their male counterparts.
Since the pandemic, both studios and moviegoers have been forced to change the way film content is produced and watched. However, Elliott said she thinks that while the pandemic allows more women-directed movies to be watched on streaming services, it still could be difficult for people to take notice of them. She suggested the streaming services make a category for women directors.
“We are in a golden age of content. We have never before had access to such a monumental amount of high-quality content through streaming services and video on demand ... However, the fact that there are so few women directors means that their movies are the smallest of minorities in the ocean of content out there, which makes them hard to find,” Elliott said.
Elliott said she just hopes Hollywood will change for the better.
“What do I hope for the future of women directors in Hollywood? That their stories get made, distributed, streamed and seen,” Elliott said. “I hope that there are more women directing the top 100 grossing films of the year. I hope that they are winning awards.”