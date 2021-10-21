Imagine the streets of Lincoln filled with huge displays of color and inspiration from artists all over the country. According to Katelyn Farneth, the LUX Center for the Arts exhibition and gallery shop director, the Emerge LNK mural exhibit was created to make that vision a reality.
The exhibit features 10 murals decorating the walls of various businesses in the Northeast Lincoln area. People can take a guided tour of the murals on the second Saturday of each month, or do a self-guided tour using maps provided by the LUX.
Farneth said the exhibit was partly inspired by graffiti outside the LUX building.
“We saw that there was a need for kids or whoever to express themselves, but we just wanted them to do it in a more positive way,” Farneth said. “So we repainted the alley and we basically opened it up to be a free art wall. Since then, people just come with whatever; they can spray paint whatever they want as long as it’s positive.”
Farneth hoped to use the exhibit as a way to show residents that street art can have positive impacts on the community.
“We know from other mural projects that have happened, once you have murals and street art go up — something with intention — graffiti goes down, crime goes down, people feel safer in that area,” Farneth said. “So we want to show that you can be an artist like this in a positive way, and you can draw on walls if you want to.”
According to Farneth, the curator of the mural project, the exhibit had been in the works for about two years, and she collaborated with art experts such as Sandra Williams, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln associate professor in the School of Art, Art History and Design, to set the project in motion.
“She gave me a few of the artists’ names, and that kind of started the ball rolling,” Farneth said. “We found some other artists as well that we thought would fit in the whole theme of emerging from the pandemic together.”
Farneth said she wanted the message of unity to carry through the expanded exhibit, and that she aimed to ensure that the project was working to revitalize the area and bring the community together.
“I just really wanted to draw attention to Northeast Lincoln and University Place,” Farneth said. “I wanted to give this community spots where they can say ‘Oh, that’s mine,’ like they can have this neighborhood pride over these murals.”
In her job as curator, Farneth ensured that the exhibit represented all members of the community in some way.
“The artists that I chose were basically artists from all over the country, and we had one international artist come out,” Farneth said. “Their work was supposed to represent different styles of art so everyone who did the mural tour could find something that they really liked or identified with.”
ishknits is an artist who participated in the exhibit. She is from Philadelphia and was excited to bring her art to an area that doesn’t typically provide experiences like this exhibit.
“I think the project itself really gave the city an opportunity to revitalize the area,” ishknits said.
ishknits said she was drawn to Lincoln when she had previously helped out in the UNL art department. Her experience made it easy to accept a role in the Emerge LNK exhibit.
“I was a visiting artist in the winter with Sandra, and it was a really good experience talking to the students and hearing about their passions, so I was excited to participate in this exhibit,” ishknits said.
ishknits’ art is called “yarnbombing,” and she knits messages that promote female empowerment. Her artwork, reading “We don’t BREAK,” can be found outside the Vance D. Rogers Center for Fine Arts.
According to Farneth, the LUX Center for the Arts shares the goal of giving a voice and creative avenue to those who don’t have one. Just as they have given 10 artists an opportunity to color the streets of Lincoln, the center also provides opportunities for all people to express themselves.
Both Farneth and ishknits said they want to encourage students to check out the exhibit and gather inspiration on how they can use their voice. ishknits sees the exhibit as a way to spread creativity into the lives of Lincoln residents.
“Everything in most environments is so plain,” ishknits said. “At the very least it’s something to take you out of the norm and see something new that might inspire you.”