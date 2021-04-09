April 22 will mark the 51st annual Earth Day. As weather warms and plants bloom here in Nebraska, organizations all over the world will be celebrating the day in support for environmental protection, and several clubs at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have come together to do the same.
Each year, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska puts on Earthstock, a month-long event to celebrate Earth Day and raise awareness for sustainable living.
ASUN partnered with the University Program Council and Sustain UNL to create a month of eco-friendly events. ASUN’s Environmental Sustainability Committee chair and senior computer science and economics double major Rohan Thakker said Earthstock is a chance for UNL students to engage with the eco-friendly groups on campus and learn helpful environmental practices.
“Our biggest goal is that students are able to learn something,” he said. “I think students should be entertained and should be able to have takeaways, but the whole month is just helping students learn about different things.”
The celebration of sustainability includes over a dozen events throughout the month of April, including a mix of online seminars and roundtable discussions. There will also be in-person events, such as the Earthstock Concert on April 30.
“[The concert] will be a lot of organizations getting involved and just a good way to relax and end what was a pretty tough year,” Thakker said. “That is really going to show environmental art, but is maybe not as directly related to sustainability as some of the other events, but there’s a lot of programming happening.”
Sophomore journalism major Quin Sleddens, the UPC entertainment chair, said her goal for Earthstock was to encourage as many people as possible to show up and learn how to think critically and make environmentally friendly consumer choices.
“I think the only way you’re going to learn is by showing up and taking the initiative and taking the steps to learn,” she said. “Even though a majority of [environmental problems] are not the everyday person, there are still things everyday people can do to change.”
UPC had planned to host a drive-in movie night on April 2, but the event was canceled due to weather. Though she’s upset the event was canceled, Sleddens said she still believes certain films can be a great way to convey environmental messages. The movies UPC planned to show were “The Lorax” and “WALL-E,” two films she praised for having good messages about deforestation and recycling.
Sustain UNL is hosting another Earthstock event, a clothing swap on April 20 and 21 in the Nebraska Union Plaza. Connor McFayden, senior environmental studies major and Sustain UNL president, said the clothing swap will be a successful way to address the fast fashion industry.
“There’s a ton of waste [in the clothing industry],” he said. “Thrifting and doing clothing swaps like this are great ways to keep getting cool clothes and updating your wardrobe without having that effect on the environment.”
Though Sustain UNL is hosting the clothing swap and the garden to-go event — where students can go to the Nebraska Union Plaza on April 15 and take home herb and flower seeds to grow in an egg carton — McFayden said he’s most looking forward to the political roundtable on April 13.
“It’s getting the political RSOs on campus to answer some questions about their views on climate change,” he said. “It’ll be interesting to get people’s opinions on that … We’re not a hugely political group, so we try to reach across the aisle. It’s nice to see where other people are at and where other organizations on campus are at.”
McFayden said his ultimate goal with Earthstock is to remind students that climate change continues to be an important issue individuals and the university need to strive to address.
“It’s very hard to keep all of the various global disasters that are going on all the time in our heads, but climate change is one of the most important issues our generation’s going to face,” he said. “It’s important to remember that we need to continue pushing for action.”