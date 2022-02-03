Education is perhaps one of the most controversial subjects in America, and one of its most vital institutions. Though often thought of as a singular institution, it tends to vary widely in its execution across the country, and even more so across the world.
For students like Dan Lenaerts of the Netherlands and Morgan Perez, a United States citizen, both of whom spent much of their early lives traveling across their respective continents, this diversity has been on full display within many aspects of their lives.
Lenaerts, a junior supply chain management major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, spent much of his young life moving across Europe, logging time in England, Belgium and finally the Netherlands, where he spent the last years of his European studies from ages nine to 17.
The considerable breadth of diversity in his early education is something that isn’t lost on Lenaerts. The contrast was especially notable moving between Belgium and the Netherlands, partially due to their respectively predominant Catholic and Protestant values.
The Catholic-run education system of Belgium that Lenaerts spent his early grade school years in was especially rigid.
“In Belgium they kind of force you to constantly be paying attention,” Lenaerts said. “Even at ages of like, six, seven, eight, we would be sitting in rows separate from each other. Kind of like a college classroom.”
The intense discipline turned him into something of an outlier when he moved to the Netherlands at age nine.
“In the Netherlands, it’s more relaxed and easygoing,” Lenaerts said. “The teachers were always telling my parents, ‘Dan can be a little bit more naughty, like he doesn’t have to be so quiet and focus on the class all the time.’”
Lenaerts said he eventually adjusted to the more relaxed Dutch lifestyle. He noted this easy-going nature contrasted greatly with his later experience as a foreign exchange student at Holdrege High School in Holdrege, Nebraska.
“I feel like in the U.S., they’re so strict in and outside of schools, like they’re so protective,” Lenaerts said.
He also noted that, as a result, many incoming college students in America struggle with the lack of structure.
“The moment kids get to college, they haven’t really experienced anything and then they just kind of let go and that’s how you get all these people getting way too drunk or being super sheltered,” Lenaerts said.
Perez, who was a straight-A student throughout her schooling in America, experienced a lot of this rigid structure in American high school firsthand. She did feel pressured to take high-level classes and get good grades in high school as a way to make it out of the small-town life. However, she said her source of motivation didn’t fizzle up when college arrived, but changed form instead.
“I definitely feel like my grades are now more for me. It’s not really for perfection or for my parents,” Perez said.
Perez is a junior double major in HR management and marketing at UNL. A friend of Lenaerts, who met him through her roommate, her story mirrors Lenaerts’ in a few ways. Though she was born in Kansas, Perez’s family moved frequently, spending time in New Mexico and Texas before finally settling in Nebraska during the latter half of high school.
Starting kindergarten in New Mexico and staying through ninth grade, Perez said that the school system wasn’t very good, something that was especially noticeable once her family moved to Texas, which she attributed to a prominent difference in funding.
“It wasn’t bad, but there’s definitely a difference,” Perez said. “Comparing it to one of my schools in Texas, I think New Mexico just lacked funds.”
Still, Perez thought both systems were completely incomparable to the education she got in Nebraska.
“Lincoln schools are the best schools I’ve ever been to,” Perez said. “I had amazing teachers and the amount of stuff they provide, like, we all got Chromebooks.”
While having so much structure and support helped to keep students like Perez on track in high school, Netherlands’ schools take a somewhat different approach, according to Lenaerts.
In contrast to the more structured, all-day setting of American education, Lenaerts says life at high school in the Netherlands somewhat resembled that of life on a university campus, with a more open schedule, and students commonly having multiple hours between classes. Ironically, though, he says that the leniency worked against him in some ways when he got to college.
Although he said young adults are given a lot of freedom to develop and mature on their own in the Netherlands, it’s easy for them to fall off track if they don’t take personal responsibility for their education. That was something he said he ultimately fell victim to in university life.
“Especially in college, in my first year I was skipping classes and I was getting bad grades,” Lenaerts said. “I was like, ‘OK, I really have to go to these classes.’”
Although daily life was much more easy-going in the Netherlands, Lenaerts said there was far less freedom in deciding their path through education. He said there was one ACT-type test taken in sixth grade that determined what “level” of high school a student could go to on a six-tiered scale.
“That kind of already decides your path for the rest of your life because you can only go to university here if you do the highest level,” Lenaerts said.
That sort of pressure at such an early age combined with the amount of free reign afforded to him in the Netherlands is something he says forced him to grow up at a younger age than most kids have to in America.
Perez says it’s a sentiment she agrees with.
“I do think he’s a lot more mature than a lot of other dudes,” Perez said, adding that his knowledge of world history was also far greater than anything she’d ever learned in school.
“I’m taking my employment relations class right now and we’re reviewing over the Constitution’s Bill of Rights,” Perez said. “I remember nothing and Dan could literally recite everything from a world history book. And I’m like, ‘Where did our teachers go wrong?’”
But despite its apparent educational flaws, Lenaerts says kindness is one thing he’s experienced far more of in the U.S.
“The people I meet in the U.S., they’re so nice,” Lenaerts said. “They don’t judge you based on what you want to do or how you look as much as they do in Europe.”
It’s something, Lenaerts says, that seems to be commonplace regardless of rural or urban environment.
“Both in Holdrege, which is a small town, and at UNL, I feel like I’ve always been welcomed,” Lenaerts said.