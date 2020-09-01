Just six months ago, masks weren’t required in stores, groups of more than 10 people weren’t frowned upon and going out to a crowded, sweaty club was a normal Friday night occurrence. Looking back with September 2020 eyes, the future of those activities is now impossible to imagine, and the peace of the past appears thousands of miles away in our rearview mirrors. Back in early March, when Dua Lipa was preparing to release her sophomore album “Future Nostalgia,” the world we’re living in now was a thing of apocalypse movies.
“Future Nostalgia,” which dropped on March 27, was a liberating pop album sure to cure the quarantine blues at the time of its release. The album introduced a new generation to 80s, disco-influenced music that matches contemporary pop hits. On Aug. 4, Dua Lipa announced she would take the 80s trope to another level with “Club Future Nostalgia,” a remix album of “Future Nostalgia” that debuted on August 28.
“Club Future Nostalgia” is a collaboration with DJ and producer The Blessed Madonna that features many big names in the music industry like Gwen Stefani, Missy Elliott and Madonna. It admirably combines the concept of the remix album with her disco-inspired album to amplify the danceability and energy without losing the original soul of the album.
The album kicks off with a message from the artist saying, “Hey, this is Dua Lipa, and you’re listening to Club Future Nostalgia,” like one of those ads on pop radio reminding you what station you’re listening to. There are multiple spoken messages like this throughout the album, often introducing the collaborators, that act almost as a roadmap. The tracks flow together so well that there is no clear beginning or end to many of the songs, allowing the listener to get lost in the album and ensuring a non-stop party.
However, there is no introduction needed for the Queen of Pop’s collaboration on the song “Levitating” midway through the album. Lipa and Madonna’s voices beautifully unite for a match made in musical heaven. The two pop angels sing so well together that it becomes hard to identify who is who on the track. It’s an exciting collaboration for both the audience and Lipa herself.
“I couldn't believe that she wanted to do this record with me,” Lipa said in an interview with Grammy.com. “I'm such a fan. It was really exciting.”
Another exciting surprise comes immediately following Madonna’s addition to the album. As the line “All the girls, stomp your feet like this” blares through the speakers, it’s immediately recognizable that this is Gwen Stefani’s spot on Lipa’s album by the chorus of her song “Hollaback Girl”. The chorus fades into Lipa’s “Hallucinate,” continuing the exciting collaboration between the two.
“Club Future Nostalgia” is a fun, electrifying remix of the original album that is seamless from beginning to end. It complements the 80s theme of Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” that will stand out for the remainder of her career. While the album would make a brilliant addition to any night out, it provides a virtual club experience to keep audiences going until it’s possible to experience the real thing again.