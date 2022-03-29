Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms early, with cloudy skies after midnight. Low 38F. S winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.