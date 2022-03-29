The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, always bring high hopes and even higher tensions, and this year was certainly no exception. There’s always something that goes awry with this live show, whether it’s an award recipient cursing in their acceptance speech or a joke the hosts make in poor taste, and this year probably brought the biggest drama since they announced the wrong Best Picture winner back in 2017.
Biggest surprises:
“CODA” makes history, wins Best Picture
“CODA” was by far my favorite film of the past year, and I’m so glad it’s getting the recognition it deserves. It’s a beautiful story about a hearing girl who grew up with a deaf family as she discovers her love for music. It’s a fantastic and original coming-of-age story that I’d highly recommend to anyone with a heart. On Sunday, March 27, Troy Kotsur made history by being the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar, and after giving such a gripping and heartfelt performance, it came as no surprise to me. “CODA” also went on to win Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture, winning all three of the awards it was nominated for and further cementing its place in the history books.
“Dune” comes away with six Oscars
While the sci-fi flick was nowhere near breaking any records or making any landmark victories at the Oscars, I still think it’s very impressive that “Dune” pulled away with as many technical Academy Awards as it did. “Dune” ended the night having won Oscars for Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and Best Visual Effects. I think this is a testament to how technically and visually stunning this film was. While I do think the film’s story was a bit slow and there wasn’t a clear climax, I’m still very excited to see where the next films in the Dune franchise go after the technical success of the first movie.
Biggest disappointments:
“Zach Snyder’s Justice League” wins Most Cheer-Worthy Moment
While not technically an award, the Academy still thought to recognize the moments in cinema that got the most crowd reaction. I do think this is a nice touch, however, an extremely average “saved-at-the-last-minute” moment in a painfully average director’s cut of a terrible movie is definitely not the most deserving of this commendation. “Flash Enters the Speed Force” — a scene in which the Flash travels back in time to stop Steppenwolf from destroying the Earth — beat out such amazing moments as “Avengers Assemble” from “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Three Spider-Men Team Up” in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which I feel is just laughable.
No love for Denzel Washington
While I fully support giving Will Smith praise for his performance as Richard Williams in “King Richard,” I feel like Washington did something not many actors can do; he made Shakespeare make sense to the common viewer. Despite the fact that, in my mind, he was speaking a bunch of 16th century gibberish in his rendition of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his intonation and body language was able to emote in a way that made the plot make sense to me, a ditzy 21-year-old. Again, I don’t disagree with Smith winning Best Actor, but I don’t think Denzel Washington got the recognition he deserved for such a feat.
Biggest drama
The Will Smith slap
Now, the thing you all came to read about. While introducing the nominees for Best Documentary Feature, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinett Smith’s hair with mixed reviews from the crowd. Will Smith then walked onto the stage, and he slapped Rock in the face.
Watching the whole situation go down live, I really thought it was a bit that was planned out for laughs, but then it kept going. The cameras glitched and cut out, and when they came back on, I saw Smith mouth “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth,” and I started questioning things. I rushed to Twitter with my jaw on the floor, and as it turns out, Smith legitimately walked on stage live at the Oscars and slapped Rock in the face.
After winning Best Actor later in the night, Smith used his acceptance speech to speak on the incident and he equated himself to his on-screen persona of Richard Williams, calling him a “fierce defender of his family.” Aside from all the drama, it was still a huge night for Smith, this being his first Oscar win, and it was well deserved. He acted his heart out in “King Richard'' and worked incredibly hard to get to this point, and that’s what is truly important. With all of the controversy and glamor surrounding the show, Rock’s later comment feels appropriate for the occasion: “That was the greatest night in the history of television.”
From confrontations that will have Twitter buzzing for weeks to landmark victories for many deserving filmmakers and performers, the Academy Awards rarely disappoint, and this year was no exception. Overall, this was an exciting Oscars show, and I can’t wait to see what the Academy has cooked up for next year.