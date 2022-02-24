2021 was an interesting year for cinema. With theaters slowly but surely returning to normal and streaming services continuing to boom with new releases, there were many ways to appreciate the best of the best of this year’s movies.
However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences doesn’t always reward the best of the best when it comes to cinema. After every year’s nominations, there’s always an uproar from every film lover for whichever of their favorite films didn’t receive a nomination and this year was no exception. With the 10 films nominated to receive the Academy Award for Best Picture this year, there’s been a lot of discussion about which will win and which deserved the nomination. So, I’m here to give you my take on what I think of the 10 nominees.
“Dune”
“Dune” is a visually stunning space epic with the potential to become the next big sci-fi franchise. While I think this was definitely the most visually appealing film of the year and is most likely to win the Academy Award for Best Cinematography, I don’t think it’ll take home Best Picture. I feel like the plot of other movies on this list were stronger than “Dune” and the Academy will see that. The direction by Denis Villeneuve is stunning, but with this being the introduction movie for the entire franchise, the plot can become boring at times. Overall, a fantastic and beautiful film that falls just shy of the best movie of the year.
“King Richard”
While I don’t think this is the strongest movie on this list, it definitely holds its own and deserves to be nominated for Best Picture. “King Richard” provides a grim look at the man behind two of the most prolific tennis players of our time, and Will Smith delivers a fantastic performance as the titular character. However, the story seems to jump around genres too often, as if trying to decide the tone as it goes. While I don’t think “King Richard” will win Best Picture, I’m glad it has a place on this list.
“Licorice Pizza”
I really enjoyed watching “Licorice Pizza.” Paul Thomas Anderson does a great job with the direction of this film and it provides a great sense of nostalgia for the 1970s. However, the entire time I was watching the movie, I couldn’t get this weird, twisty feeling out of my gut because, at the end of the day, the entire film revolves around pedophilia. The main couple features a substantial age gap with the woman, Alana, being in her mid 20s and the boy, Gary, being 15. I don’t care what time period the movie took place in or how cute the dialogue and interactions are, depicting the main characters to be in such a relationship just isn’t right. I cannot support this movie in any regards, especially when it comes to an awards ceremony.
“The Power of the Dog”
“The Power of the Dog,” is a slow-burn period piece about an domineering rancher — played beautifully by Benedict Cumberbatch — and the difficult relationships he has with his ranch-hands, his brother and his new wife. If you have the patience to get through this film, you’re in for a treat. With some incredible camera-work and wonderful set pieces, you’re thrust into this early 20th century world in a refreshing way. I don’t think we’ve seen this type of film done with the amount of artistry in a while and I really loved watching it. “The Power of the Dog” 100% deserves to be on this list due to the innovation and attention to detail that the creators paid to the flick.
“Nightmare Alley”
With beautiful directing and excellent suspense, “Nightmare Alley” is a wonderful change of pace for Guillermo del Toro. While del Toro usually deals with the supernatural, this film is based more in realism and the façade of mysticism, and it works well with del Toro’s style. The film wastes no time sending you straight into this early 1940s carnival scene, with Stan (played by Bradley Cooper) on the run and working at a carnival, where he learns to be a mentalist. This sends him on a path of fame and intrigue, which gets him mixed up with the wrong people. The colors and production design do a wonderful job of keeping you hooked in this world. I loved watching this slow descent into madness and I’m glad it got a nomination for Best Picture.
“West Side Story”
Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic musical “West Side Story” is a visual wonder with amazing performances and a timeless story. It captures the charm of the original film while using the advancements in modern technology to heighten the story and space that the characters live in. This film definitely deserves to be nominated for Best Picture and I’m glad it was.
“Don’t Look Up”
I really think the Academy messed up with this nomination. While “Don’t Look Up” is a fine movie and I enjoyed watching it, it doesn’t even come close to comparing to the rest of the films on this list. The film serves as a not-so subtle metaphor for climate change, with a group of scientists discovering a comet heading straight for Earth and their attempts to get the public to notice and care. Its brown-nose political message and campy acting lead me to believe the Academy nominated this purely to give themselves a pat on the back, as if to say, “Yes, we care about the environment, even though all of us are arriving to the Oscars in gas-powered private jets.” This film does not deserve to be on this list, and its inclusion is definitely a misstep by the Academy.
“CODA”
“CODA” was probably my favorite film I watched this past year. It’s a refreshing take on the classic coming-of-age trope with many wonderful, emotional beats. “CODA” follows Ruby, a child of deaf adults (or CODA), as she struggles through her teen years and discovers her love for music. It’s such a beautiful story and I don’t want to give too much of it away because you need to experience it firsthand to fully appreciate it. I’m really glad this movie is on this list. “CODA” definitely deserves the nomination.
“Drive My Car”
I unfortunately was unable to watch this movie, which had a limited release in theaters and liminal availability on streaming services. “Drive My Car” follows an old stage actor and director and his driver as they unravel personal details about each other. From what I’ve heard, this is a beautiful story with amazing music, and it sounds like it deserves the nomination.
“Belfast"
I also wasn’t able to watch this movie, but with a black and white period-piece feel and a topic I haven’t seen many films cover until this point, I can see why the Academy would nominate this film. “Belfast” is semi-autobiographical, and tells the tale of a working class family during the uprising in Northern Ireland. It seems to have an almost “Jojo Rabbit” feel to it, in showing war and turmoil through the eyes of a child, and I enjoy that concept a lot.
Overall, I think the only black sheep on this list would be “Don’t Look Up.” The two films I think that have the most potential to win Best Picture would be “The Power of the Dog” or “Nightmare Alley,” due to recent Oscar buzz and del Toro’s track record with the Academy. I wouldn’t be mad if either of these ended up winning, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if any of the other nominees (aside for “Don’t Look Up”) won.