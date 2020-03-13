Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.