Once the audience members settled into their seats in the Lied Center for Performing Arts, they were greeted with a big projection screen that showed the face of Dixie Longate, a drag queen and Tupperware peddler from Alabama. Little did theatergoers know what a hilarious night that spitfire Longate would bring.
Longate came out on a strong note when the light dimmed, slowly rising up from behind a table full of Tupperware products. After that, she continued to show some of the products she had brought, such as a cake container that could make transporting cupcakes and cakes easier than ever. Right out of the gate, Longate had the audience chuckling with her outrageously dramatic Southern accent.
After modeling some of her items, she asked the audience members if they’d been to a Tupperware party before, to which she sadly discovered that some had not been. She then went on to passionately tell the history of Tupperware and how Brownie Wise, vice president of Tupperware Home Parties in 1951, helped transform the company with her marketing ideas. Wise helped create the Tupperware party, an event where a consultant invites a group of potential buyers over in order to advertise Tupperware kitchen products.
Though Longate was genuinely peddling Tupperware, the night had something that made it different from other product parties — crude humor. During her presentation, Longate made countless innuendos and constant jabs at the audience members. She made sure the audience felt involved by constantly participating with them, and she even took a few minutes to do a short Q&A session during the show.
One of the funniest moments of the show happened toward the end, when Longate asked an audience member to come up and show how the Tupperware can opener works, though he had no luck. After the man revealed he was majoring in civil engineering, Longate couldn’t help but make countless jokes. The spectators were laughing to their hearts’ content.
As part of another gag, Longate brought four participants up to the stage and did a rimming race: an event where one person has three different sized collapsed containers and the other person has three balls. The point of the game is to get a ball in each container and to stack and seal them properly. The activity was a smart move on Longate’s part, because it allowed the audience to see the products in action and to use them in an entertaining way.
Longate used the projection screen to show herself hilariously mouthing words to reiterate a specific aspect of a product. For example, if a product was dishwasher safe, she would excitedly say, “That’s right folks,” and the screen would cut to her mouth mouthing the words “dishwasher safe.”
Overall, Longate’s Tupperware party is probably the best one could possibly attend. Longate is a fantastic consultant. She’s not only hilarious, but she makes sure to know how each product works and teaches the audience how Tupperware was revolutionized by a woman during a time when few thought women should be in business. The show is full of laughter and history, and will put a smile on anyone’s face. Not to mention, the show might inspire some to purchase a new item for their kitchen.