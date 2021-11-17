As part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Why does the Dunkin’ Donuts in the library not give out water?”
According to Andrea Wesley, a manager at Dunkin’ in Love Library South, they are unable to give out free water because of their store size, costs and storewide policy in reducing plastic waste.
“We don’t give out water because, one, we are a small store. We aren’t a full service store,” Wesley said. “Also, the cost of cups costs more than our coffee, so we can’t just be giving people free water.”
While the coffee shop can’t give out free water, Wesley said there is a water machine around the corner where students can fill their water bottles. If a student really wants water from Dunkin’, they can choose to pay for it.
“They can definitely buy water,” Wesley said. “I ring them up as a regular iced coffee if they do want water, otherwise there’s not really a way I can ring it up.”
Wesley has been a manager at this Dunkin’ location since September. She said that during her time there, they haven’t given out water. However, this policy isn’t set in stone.
“In the future, I’m not sure,” Wesley said. “There’s always possibilities. But as of right now, no free water.”
Dunkin’ on campus doesn’t seem to be the only store that doesn’t hand out water. Emily Daigneault, a Dunkin’ employee, wrote on the Odyssey Online in 2020 that her store also had policies about water glasses.
“Different stores have different rules,” she wrote. “...We are also required to charge for extra cups and cups of water. Please don’t fight back or complain — 99.9% of the time, you are talking to someone who has no control over the rules. We just want to keep our jobs.