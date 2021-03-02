As part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “When is the least busy time to go to the rec?”
According to Campus Recreation Center operations manager Addy Ams, the best times to visit the rec tend to be in the early morning before noon. However, it depends on the day. She said there is always enough space for students and staff looking to get a workout in because of the expanse of services the center provides.
“Throughout the week, 5:45 to 11:00 a.m. tends to be the least busy time,” Ams said. “However, we do have full space for everyone even at our busiest times.”
As a part of COVID-19 protective policies, Ams said the rec center is requiring reservations for the weight room in order to maintain social distancing.
“Because of the reservations, we have noticed that there is a bit more space in our weight room especially throughout the day,” Ams said.
Reservations are available at the campus rec website, as well as adjusted building hours and further policies concerning social distancing.