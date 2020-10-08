As part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “What's the difference between a wrap and a burrito?”

Great mysteries have plagued human society since its inception. Some, like the secrets hidden behind the event horizon of a black hole, are at the forefront of research endeavors. Others, like the complex distinction between a wrap and a burrito, lie in the shadow, waiting for their day to be remedied by future human ingenuity.

The Daily Nebraskan consulted University of Nebraska-Lincoln students to finally define the divide between the two tortilla-based classics.

Wrap Pop Quotes Photo 1

Madi Greene, psychology major, poses for a portrait outside of the Nebraska Union on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

Madi Greene, psychology major

“A wrap I consider more of like sandwich contents, and then a burrito I think is more of the Mexican food style, where like a wrap is more American.”

Wrap Pop Quotes Photo 2

TJ Taylor, economics major, poses for a portrait outside of the Nebraska Union on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

TJ Taylor, economics major

“I would say a burrito is all-encompassing. A burrito is all the way around. A wrap is just one dimension. That’s a weird way to say that, but you have chicken or lettuce coming out if that makes sense, where a burrito is all encompassing, where burritos everything is inside.”

Wrap Pop Quotes Photo 3

Gizela Kwihangana, psychology major, poses for a portrait outside of the Nebraska Union on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

Gizela Kwihangana, psychology major

“I feel like a wrap is healthier than a burrito. I think the difference is just the amount of stuff that goes in a wrap and a burrito. I feel like a wrap should be smaller than a burrito.”

Wrap Pop Quotes Photo 4

Ann Vu, international business major, poses for a portrait outside of the Nebraska Union on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

Ann Vu, international business major

“With a wrap, it’s more like deli meat, and then with a burrito it’s like beef and chicken. A wrap is more like a sandwich, but just not the bread.”

Wrap Pop Quotes Photo 5

Megan Garcia, social science major, poses for a portrait outside of the Nebraska Union on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

Megan Garcia, social science major

“A wrap is healthy. Burritos? Less healthy. That’s my stance. That’s what I believe.”

Wrap Pop Quotes Photo 6

Karli Shockley, pre-health student, poses for a portrait outside of the Nebraska Union on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

Karli Shockley, pre-health student

“A burrito — it’s closed. A wrap is open.” 

Wrap Pop Quotes Photo 7

Samuel Murray, business administration major, poses for a portrait outside of the Nebraska Union on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

Samuel Murray, business administration major

“A wrap is generally cut in two, isn’t it? Wraps have lettuce and stuff, they don’t have rice. I don’t know, honestly.”

Wrap Pop Quotes Photo 8

Gilllian Burns, accounting major, poses for a portrait outside of the Nebraska Union on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

Gillian Burns, accounting major

“You don’t cut a burrito in half. A wrap is not folded exactly the same way a burrito is.”

Wrap Pop Quotes Photo 9

Nate Lorenzen, business graduate student, poses for a portrait outside of the Nebraska Union on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

Nate Lorenzen, business graduate student

“A burrito is closed on both sides. A wrap would be one side open. That’s my guess.”

curiouscornhuskers@dailynebraskan.com

Tags