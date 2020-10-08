As part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “What is being built in the courtyards in front of The Courtyards?”
North of 17th Street on the outskirts of campus is The Courtyards, a well-known apartment-style hall. Recognized for its convenient on-campus amenities, The Courtyards has been both a presence on campus and the home of many students over the years.
However, within the past few weeks, there has been some construction at the apartment complex. Many aren’t sure what University Housing is building or why they are building something in the first place, and because of this, curious cornhuskers are shrouded in mystery regarding the new construction.
The structures resemble small garages used for storage and seem to be built in the open outdoor spaces within the complex.
According to associate director of Housing Facilities Operations Larry Shippen the construction is for a new utility shed in the Poets Court region of The Courtyards. The shed was built to replace the outdoor storage that was lost when the exterior stairs in the north and south courtyards were removed over the past year.
“The staircases were removed because they were deteriorating, and replacement costs were exorbitant,” Shippen said in an email. “The old stairs contained storage elements under the staircase — it’s where we housed our snowblowers and other landscape and outdoor equipment.”
Shippen said that construction for this utility shed began two weeks ago, and they are still waiting for siding, which is scheduled to arrive in another two weeks. Installation takes a day, and that will conclude the construction at The Courtyards. Until then, residents will have to make do with the noise.