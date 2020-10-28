As part of our initiative called Curious Cornhuskers, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “How can I join the Innocents Society?”
Founded in 1903, The Innocents Society is the Chancellor’s senior honorary at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The society participates in sporting events such as passing out the trophies during half time and ushering at the football games. They also do service projects around campus such as fundraising for local charities. Each year, 13 new members are chosen from the junior class. They wear red robes and dark sunglasses in order to symbolize their fight against evil.
According to Matthew Gromowsky, senior chemistry and biochemistry double major and member of the Innocents Society, the group’s applications can be filled out on their website. The applications will be available from Nov. 2 until students return from winter break.
“We're going to have about five questions for them to answer on the website, and basically we'll have all the steps they’ll need to fill out with that application,” Gromowsky said.
Gromowsky said applicants should currently be a junior, and if selected they will become members their senior year.
“As far as membership goes we select current juniors now, and if selected then they'll kind of start their process of becoming a member in March, and then basically their senior year they'll be full members,” Gromowsky said.
Sergeant at Arms of the Innocents Society Madeline Reddel said they look for students who can best reflect the society’s three pillars: academics, leadership and service.
“Our main goal is to promote school spirit and to promote all that is fair and honorable on campus with students in the university,” Reddel said.
Gromowsky said becoming a member can give students great opportunities such as having lunch with Chancellor Ronnie Green and participating in trophy exchanges and service projects that help promote the school.
“There's some pretty awesome opportunities you get also by being a member, as well as that service side,” Gromowsky said. “The community gets really close with there just being 13 of us that over the course of this year we do a ton together, and it's a lot of fun.”
Freshmen and sophomores also benefit from the society, as the society provides scholarships underclassmen can apply for. However, Gromowsky said while the scholarships don’t have the same standards as the regular application, the group still looks for applicants who represent the society’s goals.
“It's not the same standards for membership but we still look to people who embody our three pillars,” Gromowsky said. “So definitely we want to see candidates who are really great leaders because of their service, showing strong academic performance.”