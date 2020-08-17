Since classes went online for the rest of the spring semester in mid-March, our staffers have been anxiously awaiting a return to campus. With the fall semester starting online on Monday, we reflect on our five-month-long summer and give our thoughts on how we’ll navigate this strange new school year.
David Berman, assistant culture editor
As I write this, I’m sitting in The Daily Nebraskan office, the first time I’ve been here in over five months, although right now it feels like both yesterday and an eternity at the same time. I remember sitting in this exact spot on March 12, just hours after the student body found out that the rest of the semester would be conducted online. The last few months have been a blur, but I vividly recall conversing with my colleagues about how crazy this whole situation was, not knowing when would be the next time I would see them.
Since that day, a lot has changed, but I feel pretty similarly to how I did then: uncertain. Uncertain about how this semester is going to go, how I’m going to navigate my social life while remaining safe and just how long this semester is even going to last in-person. I feel like we could be here two days or two months, though my optimistic side leans toward the latter. But after a long summer of hunkering down with my parents while watching old TV shows and movies and working on classes and my internship online, I’m trying to take it one day at a time. If I learned anything this summer, it’s that very little is guaranteed in this world, and I’ll take every day that I can get in this office doing what I love while surrounded by my friends.
Kyle Kruse, culture reporter
Oddly enough, I had a pretty uneventful summer. Obviously all the COVID-19 stuff kept everything spicy, but luckily my part-time job with the convenience stores on campus stayed consistent. Aside from wearing masks and adjusting to various other small things, not a lot changed from March. I spent most of my summer days just working there and saving up some money for the scary world that exists post-graduation.
I’m a big movie guy, so it kinda sucked going the entire summer without open movie theaters. I tried to keep up with some of the new movies hitting streaming services, but my big source of entertainment unexpectedly came from diving into a favorite video game franchise of my childhood: the Pokemon series. I got my hands on a Nintendo Switch and played “Pokemon Sword,” the latest in the franchise, which I had a ton of fun with. I also managed to make my way through a couple others, such as “Crystal” and “Platinum,” which I remembered spending many a day playing as a kid. I had an absolute blast revisiting them.
As for what this year is going to be, honestly I have no clue. This is my senior year, so I’m sure that will come with plenty of late nights and long studying sessions. As far as COVID-19 goes, it’s a bummer the whole year will likely be centered around the virus and determined by whatever happens with that, but obviously safety is the most important thing right now. I’m not super confident we won’t end up going entirely remote again at some point this year, which is a less than ideal way to finish out my college career, but, honestly, I’m just grateful I managed to get my college experience in over the past three years. If anything, I feel bad for all of the incoming freshmen whose experiences might be hindered by all this. On a more optimistic note, it will be nice to get back to some sense of normalcy in terms of having a set schedule with classes again.
Mark Champion, senior culture editor
The late-spring quarantine headache hit me harder than I’d like to admit. By the time it was hot outside, I was a pent-up mess, dying to do something besides make another batch of spicy chicken nuggets at 3 a.m. So, I decided to take two English classes and work two internships. Of course, this jolted me out of my funk and straight back into the chaos of the school year. It was definitely fun, and I learned a lot, but, by the time I finished everything, I wished I took some more time to mess around.
So I’m launching into this year with that piece of wisdom lodged firmly in my noggin. It’s a dangerous outlook, yes, but this is my last year in college and it’s already going to be weird. Every year so far I’ve taken on too many responsibilities, so this year I’m going to keep my schedule as simple as possible in order to accomplish the most important goal: having fun. And, of course, publishing amazing stories at The Daily Nebraskan.
Jenna Thompson, assistant culture editor
Don’t get me wrong, I love my alone time. The first few weeks of quarantine were nothing short of a dream for me; I could stay up as late as I liked and fill my waking hours with neglected hobbies. However, after wrapping up the semester from the comfort of my bedroom and reading every book on my shelf, I was past the point of mere antsiness. Simple joys like going into my favorite coffee shop to meet a friend felt like a forgotten luxury. Thankfully, work kept me busy enough to have a reason to get up and brush my hair every day.
When restrictions loosened and I was able to frequent some of my old favorite spots and see the people I hadn’t mingled with in a while, I cherished that time. The things that were normal five months ago felt like special privileges. Even physically being on campus this semester was something I was skeptical would happen. Now I’m writing this inside the Union, people watching and eavesdropping, and, corny as it may seem, I enjoy the simple details of routine life even more than I did before. So, even if I’m mask-clad and socially distanced, I want to enjoy the time I have out in the world as much as I did when I was first able to sit down in a coffee shop again. Who knows where we’ll be five months from now?
Joe Wright, culture reporter
Confuzzled, bamboozled and befuddled are all words I would use to describe the day the world came to a halt. Five months ago I was working in a dusty corner of the Lincoln Journal Star, pounding away at my keyboard, detailing local box scores. In a fleeting moment, I got a Twitter notification alerting that the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was cancelled because star center Rudy Gobert contracted COVID-19. As high profile sports leagues were cancelled left and right and our staff were writing three articles at once, Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg retreated from the court in a coughing fit, and suddenly Nebraska was in the spotlight. In the middle of it all was little old me, a stressed freshman part-time worker who definitely did not sign up for this.
Since that momentous day and the events that followed, I’ve tried to stay as motivated as possible. I decided to enjoy the finer things in life this summer, and by finer things I mean consuming as much media as possible from the comfort of my childhood bedroom. I discovered some amazing new artists and genres, one of my favorites being hyperpop, a beautiful amalgamation of electronic, trap, emo and pop that blends into an over-the-top barrage on the senses that borders on the line of parody. The importance of connections has been apparent during this odd summer, and I can’t wait to write and speak on new discoveries this year.