Over 4,000 students are involved in some form of Greek life at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. However, 13 fully recognized Greek chapters are often forgotten among much of the UNL community.
These 13 chapters belong to the Multicultural Greek Council (MGC) and the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), and are culturally-based fraternities and sororities. These organizations are an alternative to traditional Greek chapters. They are made up of groups of students who share similar cultural interests.
UNL offers historically African American, Latino, Indigenous and Asian-based organizations. According to Quinna Hogan, assistant director of fraternity and sorority life specializing in NPHC and MGC chapters, these organizations are no different than those of the Interfraternity Council (IFC) and the Panhellenic Association, aside from their unique cultural aspects.
“Structurally, all of the Greek organizations on campus are similar,” Hogan said. “They all stand for the same things like scholarship, brotherhood, sisterhood and community service. The biggest thing that sets them apart is the cultural component of these organizations.”
While the cultural background is the only fundamental difference between the culturally-based and non-culturally-based organizations, Hogan says that this difference is what makes the culturally-based organizations especially important on the UNL campus.
“It gives students who identify as people of color a safe space,” Hogan said. “Sometimes, students who join organizations where the majority of people don’t look like them feel tokenized. But, when they join an MGC or NPHC organization, it gives them a sense of belonging.”
According to senior Spanish and child, youth and family studies major and MGC president, Abby Javier, this sense of belonging and home-like feeling is the reason she joined her sorority, Lambda Theta Nu.
“They were doing a fundraising sale where they were selling mangonadas,” Javier said. “It’s a Hispanic treat with mango ice cream. It was the first time I saw something that represented my Hispanic culture. I felt like I had something from home.”
Aside from the cultural dimensions that make these organizations different, Javier says there’s one more thing that sets these organizations apart: their size.
“We have very different numbers of how many people are in each organization,” Javier said. “While Panhellenic and IFC might have hundreds of members, our organizations vary from five members to [a] maximum [of] 15 members. As a whole, MGC is less than 150 members.”
These small numbers contribute to the lack of awareness about culturally-based organizations on campus. According to Hogan, last week, NPHC was left out of a list of Greek councils at a meeting about the recent sexual assault allegations of an IFC chapter.
“They’re here,” Hogan said. “That’s the biggest thing the campus community needs to know. Many of them have been around for a hundred plus years and you wouldn’t even know it. That’s really sad. There’s a lot of education that needs to be done.”
Despite the lack of representation on campus, Hogan said that the students in the culturally-based organizations are thriving.
Students who are interested in joining a culturally-based organization can attend one of two informational sessions, called “Black Greek 101” and “Multicultural Greek 101,” to begin the intake process. The next “Black Greek 101'' will be held on Sept. 13, and the next “Multicultural Greek 101” will be held on Sept. 27. It is recommended that students join these organizations starting their sophomore year.
Javier said that joining her sorority made her college experience more positive and gave her more friends and connections that she might not have had otherwise.
“I have gotten a lot of friends out of my organization,” Javier said. “Whether it be super close friends that I can just call up at any time, friends who I can study with or people I can just grab lunch with. I really believe my college experience would have been much quieter, but this organization really helped me grow out of my shell.”