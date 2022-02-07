February is a period of 28 days that, in my mind, should be dedicated to all things lovey and dovey. Perhaps it’s the vague romance that exists within the dim light and frigid temperatures, or the whole holiday dedicated to showing all those you love how much you adore them. Regardless of why I have made February this month-long homage to romance, one thing is certain: this February is going to be a massive period of change for all the signs’ love lives. In this column, I’m going to go over all the most prominent transits that will be affecting the astrological signs this month.
Aries
Aries will be experiencing a phase characterized by new beginnings. As Mercury stations direct, the ruling planet of this sign, Mars, is aligning with Venus. While this will definitely present a myriad of new beginnings as far as career and life purpose, the alignment with Mars — the planet of aggression — and Venus — the planet of love — in a favorable aspect lends weight to the possibility of a fun, new romance: perhaps a hot one night stand or a fun and fiery new tryst. Whatever it is, it’ll start fast and burn hot. One thing is for sure, this new romance or opportunity has a strong possibility to be a short romance. If it is something Aries wants to preserve for a long period of time, I would implore you to lean into the structured energy of Saturn during this time. Implement boundaries and careful communication in order to create a solid foundation out of this exciting new connection.
Taurus
The second sign in the zodiac finds itself emboldened by Pluto's aspects with the north node of destiny during the middle of the month. Not to mention that the alignment with Mars — and Venus, Taurus’ ruling planet — will create new perspectives for this sign. Taurus will be confronted with the responsibility of seeing current relationships through new and innovative lights. This month is full of new opportunities for all the signs; they are just manifested within different ways for all placements. Communication and compromise will be the theme of February for Taurus. Fights and discussions may break out and emotions may feel strange and alien, especially during the transformational full moon on Feb. 16 in Leo. Shifts and development are happening, but the placement of the moon in the notoriously confident sign of Leo will make you feel able to take on these new emotional shifts.
Gemini
Gemini has found itself in a particular bind lately with some poor financial management. Mercury, this sign's ruling planet, has been in retrograde since mid-January, and the responsibility of finances has been on the back burner for a bit as a result. This will continue with the retroshade occurring until Feb. 23. The influential aspects of Uranus will force Gemini to reevaluate the importance of materials. Those loved by a Gemini don’t need incredible shows of romance and grand gestures of love. If they love you, they will continue to do so whether you have the ability to give loved ones gifts or just a simple handmade trinket.
Cancer
The past few months for the crab have been a whirlwind of change and a deeper understanding of this sign’s personal relations. A breakup might have occurred or there was a change in how you approach romance; however, that time was required for you to better understand what you need emotionally from others. The Venus and Mercury alignment in Capricorn will give you the opportunities to get out there and try out the new feelings that you have been discovering. Not to mention, the moon’s placement in Leo in the middle of the month will embolden you even more. This is an auspicious time for you to put yourself outside of your comfort zone. If you’re single, go on a new date, go to an event by yourself and just say yes to opportunities that might have once scared you. If you are in a relationship, try something new in the bedroom or go on a date somewhere you’ve never been to. This month is the time to implement all that you’ve learned during your prior phase of quiet contemplation.
Leo
One thing to remember for this month, Leo, is that often the hotter a relationship burns, the faster it will burn out. Despite your lion-like boldness, you too are affected by the confusion that a Mercury retroshade creates. Try not to rush into anything, and if something feels like it’s moving too fast, take note of it and try to move slowly. We’ve all read the parable of the Tortoise and the Hare, and we all know how well it worked out for the hare that rushed headlong into the race. Take your time with social interactions, especially romantic ones. With that being said, don’t worry too much. While Mercury’s retroshade will affect many aspects of communication, its newfound placement in Aquarius will allow you to strategize and think things through in incredibly innovative ways. This is a good opportunity for you to solidify relationships and find solutions to problems you may not have even been aware of prior to this time.
Virgo
For the past few weeks, Virgo has been going through it. Virgo’s ruling planet, Mercury, has been in retrograde, and we already know that its subsequent retroshade isn’t much better. Work specifically has been a drag, with unexpected responsibilities and complications cropping up that have depleted your carefully compartmentalized emotional supply. Use the new moon in Aquarius and the full moon in Leo to replenish that cup. Take time for self-care and your relationships will feel a lot less like work. With every interaction you have, think about how you feel after those interactions. Listen to your feelings, and for once, lead with the self when you’re involving yourself with others. I know that’s hard for this responsible earth sign, but sometimes the best thing you can do for others is to prioritize yourself.
Libra
While the rest of the zodiac has been reeling with the recent retrograde, Libras (myself included) have found themselves coming into their seductive energy just in time for a hot and heavy Valentine’s Day. The alignment with Libra’s ruling planet, Venus, and Mars — the planet of aggression and sex drive — has culminated in the focused and even more aggressive sign of Capricorn. Which, when combined with the confidence of the full moon in Leo, will give the energy and motivation for Libra to become one with its natural sex appeal and attractive energy. Though this is always fun, it’s important for Libra to remember that just because it feels empowered doesn’t mean it can’t fall victim to the stress and responsibility coming to light in all the other placements. Prioritize self-care by taking comfort in the finer things in life. Take pleasure in everything from your skincare routine to buying a sexy new number to wear on your Valentine's Day date. If you do this, you will be rested and prepared to go out there and get everything you want with anyone that you want.
Scorpio
The forever impenetrable Scorpio has found itself putting everyone else and their needs ahead of their own needs in an effort to avoid their own feelings of inadequacy. It’s time for you, Scorpio, to confront those things you’ve been avoiding, and you’re going to have to do it alone. Take some much-needed time for yourself, and utilize the energy of the new moon and full moon to navigate the tumultuous sea that is your own emotional state. While this may not be the steamy Valentine's Day energy you were hoping for, you will be better equipped to tackle a relationship once you have confronted your inner shadow self. Once this is done, you will see yourself having different and hyper-specific desires for your life that you would have never imagined had you not done the work of taking time for yourself.
Sagittarius
For Sagittarius, this time is particularly characterized by an influx of information following Mercury's retrograde. While this may have felt like a social win, especially with all your friends confessing their deep, dark gossip, I would implore you to be suspicious. Not everything you hear is true and you, as a fire sign, have an impulsive streak. Don’t act on the information you hear until the end of the month. There is a chance that the information you have received is distrustful, and there is an unfortunately auspicious chance for this gossip to bubble up to the surface and shift the dynamic of your relationships. Drama may be prominent and with this energy saturating everything this month, it might be advantageous to fly under the radar and avoid big social interactions, including dating. If you are in a relationship, don’t make any rash decisions; lean into the fixed nature of your sign and evaluate situations for what they are, not just what they seem like during this chaotic time.
Capricorn
Capricorn has found itself in a bit of a tumultuous pickle these past few weeks. Perhaps drama has been creeping up in relationships and friendships. Everything has seemed insurmountable and overwhelming for this sign, but I promise you that the stress is beginning to relax with this new moon cycle. Venus and Mars’ alignment in your sign will allow you to take a sigh of relief and divert your attention to the new energy being propagated by Pluto’s alignment with the north node of destiny. Now is the time to look to the future — look at your desires and your goals and take this time to recuperate so you can better tackle those goals. If your relationships have been on the rocks as of late, relax and communicate about how you’ve been feeling. Do things that are relaxing; maybe have a calm night in with your significant other or do a DIY spa day together. Stress and drama are difficult, but the energy marinating this month will give you the ability to heal what was eroded during that time of difficulty.
Aquarius
For the past few weeks, Aquarius has been shrouded within its own energy and way of seeing the world. It has been a wonderful time for you to understand yourself more, and now with this month characterized by the new moon in your home sign, you are ready to get out and enjoy life. If you are single, you are very much ready to mingle. That air sign wit and charisma is sharpened and ready for you to be the life of a small gathering or a night out on the town. If you’re in a relationship, it's time for you to take your significant other out and do something fun and untraditional. As Mercury is stationing direct in Aquarius, you will be able to clearly communicate what you have learned. Maybe it’s a cute stranger at a local bar or your long-time partner, but regardless of who you’re interacting with, one thing is sure: it will be difficult for anyone to resist the special and intoxicating energy that Aquarius will be exuding this month.
Pisces
Like many of the other signs, Pisces has found itself in the center of a lot of turmoil, especially social turmoil. You have been experiencing instability, emotional strain and senses of resentment from others in your social circle. For the past few weeks, the drama has been wearing on you. While this can be stressful, Pluto’s transit with the north node of destiny is turning this social stress into an opportunity to branch out and find other people to engage with. Not all social bonds are forever, and not all of them are good for you; losing one or two people that no longer serve your higher purpose is a concealed opportunity to meet others who do. Around Valentine's Day, Jupiter and Uranus come together to kick off your solar return, which will be an opportunity for you to understand yourself and what you want more out of life and love.