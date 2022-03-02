Not for the first time and certainly not for the last, Kanye West — who now goes by Ye in legal documents — is back in the headlines in the wake of a weeks-long Instagram tirade against those he seems to consider his mortal enemies. Recently, the eccentric artist has found himself a new enemy: mainline music streaming platforms, for reasons that fans can only speculate upon.
The sequel release to Ye’s 2021 “Donda”album has been highly anticipated since it began production in January, shortly after the original’s release. Now, in a surprise move that’s left many fans reeling, Ye announced in mid-February that “Donda 2”would be available only through his own personal platform, a hybrid music playing and editing device called the Stem Player, that dropped on Feb. 23 with no scheduled release for Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify or any of the other streaming giants.
“Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes,” Ye said in a Feb. 17 Instagram post. “It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own."
The Stem Player, which released somewhat quietly last year alongside “Donda,” isn’t a traditional modern platform. Although it’s incapable of streaming music directly from the web, it hosts a plethora of other features. Beyond its functionality as a music player with bluetooth and headphone jack compatibility, it allows users to control various audio settings, add effects and isolate songs into individual parts known eponymously as “stems,” according to the info page for the platform.
Despite these advanced features, the idea of forcing users to again resort to downloading music to then transfer to the player feels a bit antiquated. It feels like a technological step backwards to the dark days of the original iPod line of products, and Ye seems to be leaning heavily on the value of his brand to make this work.
Even more telling is the fact that he’s seemingly holding “Donda 2” hostage by keeping it exclusive to the platform as a way to inflate sales for a glorified speaker that’s reportedly priced at $200.
While the original “Donda”release was fraught with controversy of its own, including multiple delays and artists such as Chris Brown and Soulja Boy being cut from the album altogether, the “Donda 2” release stands out with how limiting it may prove to be for his vast fanbase. The excessive price tag on the Stem Player may simply be a figure too unreasonable, even for his most die-hard fans who probably just want to listen to the new album.
Tyler Gray is one such fan. Gray, a freshman biological sciences major at UNL, didn’t get deep into Kanye until 2020 in the throes of the pandemic’s outset, but he said he’s an avid listener now.
Nonetheless, Gray said he has no intention of sinking his hard-earned cash into Ye’s pet project. While he understands Kanye’s grievances against the music industry, Gray noted that it’s hard not to see other potential motivations at work.
“This isn’t the first time he’s been justified to a point and he’s ran off with it for the opportunity to make money,” Gray said.
Making money is one thing Ye has certainly succeeded at thus far with the project. According to a Forbes article, Ye claimed to have netted $1.3 million in just the first day after announcing the Stem Player exclusivity of “Donda 2.”
Still, Ye seems intent on reassuring the world that this move isn’t just about the money. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he claimed that he turned down a $100 million deal with Apple to keep his upcoming album exclusive to his Stem Player platform.
Whether Ye intends to make an even greater profit through this bold strategy, or he genuinely wants to make a statement against the current monopoly on the music streaming industry, the move seems to perfectly encapsulate the black-sheep brand he’s spent almost two decades cultivating.
For better or worse, Kanye West is a serial risk-taker with an independent streak that runs a mile wide. He’s never been afraid to take big chances and stir up controversy, whether that’s with his music, marketing or business decisions. If it means having a chance to deliver a haymaker that will disrupt the status quo, Ye won’t hesitate to take a big swing.
Only time will tell whether the blow lands this time or not.