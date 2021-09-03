I am sitting here in the wee small hours of the morning on Sept. 1, slightly inebriated and coated in regret and grief for what I thought would be the hottest of hot girl summers. While it isn’t officially autumn yet, the unofficial season of shaking it to the tune of “WAP” is over, and honestly, I think I want a redo.
If the two people that read this column remember, I was unabashedly ready to tear up the streets of Lincoln, leaving a trail of broken hearts behind me. I had a color-coded Google Doc for my roster of suitors; I was confident, tan and ready to make the boys of Lincoln cry.
While I started off strong with my jet black heart locked tightly away, I made a grave error in judgement that ended up costing me the rest of my hot girl summer. I developed feelings for a man.
Cue the funeral music and fire up the crematorium, my bad b**** days are over because I tripped over a dude that ended up ghosting me after four months. That, coupled with the unending work days, two canceled travel plans, a PCOS diagnosis and an embarrassing night at a concert in which I fell humiliatingly ill off of two drinks, solidified the fact that this was, in fact, a hot girl bummer.
While I am still recovering from the major buzzkill of a summer, I am surprisingly optimistic for autumn, which will now be referred to as healing girl harvest, coined by my lovely podcast cohost.
Judging by the fact that the summer was christened by “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo and heralded out by “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish, I was not the only one taken off guard by the merciless summer months. Now it is our time to recover, address our trauma and maybe even repair our bruised egos — not for the sake of getting cuffed this cuffing season, but rather for our own well-being.
I think what needs to happen first to reign in this new season of health and wellness is to set realistic expectations. I know I am not the only one who hyped up this past summer with loads of unrealistic expectations, and I also know I am not the only one swimming in disappointment.
Despite this miscalculation back in June, this autumn has the potential to be enjoyable, productive and not entirely depression inducing, but only if we take it for what it is — another fall with a mask mandate and stupid college guys who would, for the most part, rather freebase motor oil than commit to a relationship.
It may sound bitter, but it’s the truth, and if there’s one thing I've learned from being a simp in love, it’s that good times are not made good by external factors. It all comes from the inside. That cute brunette you matched with on Tinder isn’t prince charming. Even if he makes a good impression and asks you out, it isn’t going to make all of your internal problems disappear: That's on you, sis.
Take charge of your baggage, and be proactive with setting intentions and growing while also having some fun. Go to therapy and make a fall bucket list that you’ll actually follow through with that doesn’t involve coercing some medium-ugly dude to go to the pumpkin patch. Maybe while you're at it, pick up a book on how to repair those attachment issues.
We need to take a hard look at ourselves as the gloriously flawed creatures we are. We are amazing, but we aren’t perfect, and there’s always room for improvement. If I can swallow my Texas-sized pride and look inward at the flaws and bad coping mechanisms I’ve developed, you can, too. I promise, it may be uncomfy at first, but it’ll be better for you in the long run.
In paganism, autumn is a time for both reaping the fruits of your labor over the past year as well as a time of letting go of that which doesn’t serve you. Don’t look at this upcoming season in fear of an impending cuffing season or the umpteenth opportunity to lock down a relationship for winter. Instead, look at the season with hope and self-confidence. This is a period of time where we have the option and opportunity to release baggage and enjoy the season for ourselves, pumpkin spice and all.