Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean your relationship has to. Continue showing your affection post-Valentine’s Day and follow these tips to keep your relationship fresh and spicy.
Revamp your date nights
If you have to scroll back through your photos to figure out when your last date was, it’s time to add “Date Nights” back onto your calendar. Whether you only have time for a date once a month or you can pencil one in every week, dates need to be a priority to keep the love alive.
If you are lucky enough to go on dates, it’s easy to fall into a trap of continuously going on the same date. It can be difficult, but it’s time to say goodbye to your favorite fast food that you and your beloved visit weekly. If food is still your preferred date, try setting a new goal to visit different restaurants. Write down the alphabet and for each date, visit a new restaurant that begins with each letter of the alphabet. Try Ali Baba Gyros for A, Bánhwich Cafe for B, C. Berry’s for C and so forth until you reach Z.
Some dates should still steer away from cuisine to keep things interesting. Buy a bag of popsicle sticks or cut up some pieces of paper and spend some time writing down a list of activities you’d like to try or think would be exciting. Take your ideas and your partner’s and put them into a jar. Each date, draw a new date idea and enjoy different adventures.
Become the newest Gordon Ramsay chefs
Try to update your meal list by cooking different meals from around the world. You can always start by learning more about your personal family heritage and contacting family members for generational recipes. Cook the meals with one another while talking about where your families came from. This is also a great chance to talk to extended family members so they can get to know your significant other more.
Another way to revise your cooking habits is to turn on a baking or cooking show and do your best to recreate the meal. Watch the show ahead of time and write down a shopping list, or try your best with your ingredients on hand. Then, work as a team or compete against each other to produce a similar meal. Judge the outcome, and don’t forget to be as dramatic as possible. If you’re not pouring your blood, sweat and tears into it, you’re not trying hard enough.
Start a new hobby
It’s never too late to begin a new hobby that you can enjoy with your better half. However, it can be difficult to discover what the two of you both might appreciate. Sign up for a new class each week or whenever you can find free time. These can include new fitness classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Recreation Center, art classes at a local studio or cooking courses. You can also visit a library to check out a variety of how-to books, learn a new instrument together or try puzzles and word games to quiz your brains.
By the end, you two will hopefully have a new hobby that you enjoy doing together. If not, at least you got to try a handful of new activities to laugh about in the future.
Strive to impress
There’s no doubt that your significant other has seen you at your best, but they’ve also seen you at your worst. Luckily, they’ve chosen to stick around at your lowest moments. However, that doesn’t mean you always have to look your worst. It’s easy to wear sweats that you may or may not have pulled out of your dirty laundry for the third time in a row. Some days, you’re both questioning when you last showered or where your deodorant has gone.
Get in the mindset like you were when you first met your lovebug. Dress to impress, or at least comb your hair before they come over. Send that sweet text in the morning and surprise them every once in a while. If you’re struggling to connect again, find out what your love languages are and focus on honing in on your significant other’s top two. Your love isn’t dead until you say it is, and sometimes you just need to light it up and get the sparks flickering again.