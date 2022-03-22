Flowers are blooming, rain is predicted and the air smells like a mixture of ripe soil and cocoa butter tanning oil. In other words, spring has sprung. As you prepare the flowerbed located outside your dingy — but cost effective — rental house to look like something out of “Fine Gardening,” you might want to also curate your wardrobe to match the predicted spring fashion trends.
While this year is all about recycling trends from the 2000s like Juicy Couture sweatsuits, cropped corsets, low-rise jeans and bedazzled flip phones, there are also a number of new trends we can look forward to, such as fringe and cut-out garments.
The itsy bitsy skirt
During the spring/summer 2022 runway shows in Milan last year, brands such as Prada and Fendace — the collaborative collection between Versace and Fendi — introduced multiple mini, mini skirt ensembles. To be a true mini skirt, the hemline must be no longer than 10 centimeters. Hence, these barely-there skirts are sure to turn heads as well as show off your very bad tan lines.
Mini skirts are best worn balanced on the hip bones and adjourned with a sparkly belt. I would be weary sporting this barely-there statement piece on a windy day, but it would be perfect for a night out or a study session at the library.
The sun never has to go down again
One of the best parts of spring and summer is watching watercolor sunsets every evening. To fully embody the daily pastel punctuation, we need to add sunset hues to our wardrobe. Bold colors like yellow, orange, red and pink are a necessity. You can either style the colors by wearing different shades or by going entirely monochromatic.
This trend is all about standing out, so no muted hues are allowed. Go for the boldest color tones and mix in a blue bag or black shoes to break up the sunny ensemble. If anything, this trend justifies you buying those orange heels you’ve had your eye on.
The empowering waist-squeezers
Women from the 16th century would shake their heads at current fashionistas as we willingly cinch our bodies into corsets. Granted, ours are a lot less restrictive and are designed to flatter even the flattest of chests — I can attest to this. The corset trend was also popular last year and was dubbed a part of the underwear-as-outerwear movement. It also is seen as a symbol of feminine empowerment and reminds me of a Roman warrioress stepping out of the woods with her hair flowing and a fearless glint in her eye. Bonus points if a sword is somewhere in the scene.
To style the corset, you can wear it with wide-leg trousers or the priorly mentioned mini, mini skirt. It also looks stylish layered over a muted-color short-sleeved shirt. A denim corset with exposed seams would be perfect for spring. For inspiration, think of Dua Lipa’s butterfly top by Blumarine. It’s sexy and embodies spring’s mascot: the butterfly.
The opposite of high-waisted
We can blame Britney Spears for the pants that require you to have a nice belly button. Much like the corset, the low-rise jeans are a recycled trend from last year. However, this year, the classic straight leg low-rise is replaced with a boot-cut, flowy hemline.
To style low-rise jeans you have to also wear a cropped top. This trend is all about amplifying the midriff. Don’t worry if you skipped your ab workout, though; to help emphasize an hourglass figure, you can wear belly chains or tie strings around your midsection, which was done in Supriya Lele’s runway show. Take notice boys — this ensemble of low-rise jeans accompanied by belly chains also pertains to men’s fashion, according to GmbH.
On the fringe
When you think of long trailing tentacles, your mind probably wanders to an octopus or a squid. Now, you can think of your closet. Fringe was all the rave during spring/summer 2022 runway shows last year. The fringe I’m referring to isn’t anything like the dangling suede pieces your favorite cowboy has on his coat. No, the fringe this spring looks like long strands of cloth trailing from the hemline of dresses and beaded strands sewn into the front of garments.
The stringy add-ons are meant to make the wearer appear to be floating down the sidewalk, which is appropriate for spring and the freedom to wander wherever thanks to the warmer weather. Wear a fringed look with muted accessories so that the frill can take center stage.
Someone got a little too crazy with the scissors
Spring trends this year are all about body positivity and showing off even the most intimate details of a wearer’s body. Glimpses of knees and elbows and sides of stomachs were frequent at the spring/summer 2022 runway shows of Nensi Dojaka and PatBO. The dresses look like someone’s child went a little too crazy with the craft scissors and cut slashes and holes in very daring areas of the garments.
Elementary arts and crafts aside, these cut-out dresses can be sexy and bring confidence to a part of your body you may not have liked before.
At the end of the day, trends are just trendy and aren’t necessarily a guidebook you must follow. Enjoy the weather and possibly wear something scandalous to give the prude grandmothers something to discuss during their afternoon tea or whatever prude grandmothers do in their free time.