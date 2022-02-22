So you got invited to a fashion show. You’re super excited and call all your friends to brag. You post five Instagram stories back-to-back of you cheering and showing off your fashion show invitation. Now that you got the boasting and blustering out of the way, you realize you have no idea what to wear to your big night next to the runway.
Never fear, though, I am here. I live vicariously through Anna Wintour, and she has front row seats to practically every fashion show. Therefore, I have accumulated a couple tips from staring at the queen of fashion through my computer screen as I watch livestreamed New York Fashion Week runway shows.
If you aren’t familiar with what a fashion show is, it’s usually one event in a week-long fashion extravaganza where models decked out in the featured designer’s collection walk down a catwalk, giving audiences a glimpse into the minds of the fashion paragons. A show can vary in length and atmosphere. A fashion show may be outside or it could be inside a landmark building, it mainly depends on the designer’s theme for their collection.
Wear the designer’s garb
If you have the funds, it’s always polite to wear a piece of clothing that the designer designed. If you’re going to a Prada show, wear something Prada. Usually, if you’re an influencer or a well-known fashion person, the designer will send you clothes that you can wear to their shows.
If you want to save money and not wear the designer’s pieces, try to copy the style of the designer’s clothing. For example, if you’re going to a Fendi show but don’t have anything Fendi, wear a small leather purse and an outfit with fur embellishments.
When in doubt, deck it out
When I researched what to wear to a fashion show, many blogs expressed that you should dress casually and not outdress the models you will be watching. I have to disagree. The only time you can truly wear something a little weird and not feel self-conscious is at a fashion show. Go bold. Wear all your favorite things at once.
If you’re a little shy about dressing wild, you can dress modestly, but still layer on the accessories. Wear multiple necklaces and bracelets. Go with some bangles. Add some dangly earrings.
You never know, photographers might end up thinking you’re a celebrity like what happened to Max Fosh.
Polish your look like you polish your grandmother’s favorite glassware
While dressing crazy is fun, make sure you still look professional and put together. Wear your hair slicked back in a ponytail or some fun clips to keep your hair out of your face.
If you’re dressed wild, wear simple makeup and vice versa. If you have facial hair, make sure it’s trimmed neatly and accents your facial structure.
Also, make sure your clothing is pressed and fuzz or hair free. Nothing is more distracting than an entirely black ensemble decorated with stray cat hair.
Dress to impress yourself
Finally, the most important tip I can give you is to dress for yourself. Wear something that you’ll feel confident and comfortable in. Researching the venue of the show and the weather for that day is very important. If it’s going to rain, bring an umbrella. If the show is in a stone museum, dress warmly.
At the end of the day, if you feel hot in your getup, you’ll most likely exude hotness. Enjoy yourself, and before you know it, you’ll be in a magazine for being the smoking hot, confident fashionista in the front row, so much so that Betsey Johnson, esteemed fashion designer, will definitely be inviting you back next year for another show.