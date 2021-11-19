Next week we will all be participating in our own rom-com variations of going home for Thanksgiving. This could either involve you meeting your significant other’s parents for the first time or just a small family gathering with the slightly prudish Grandma Bernett and the good looking, wealthy, same age as you neighbor. In other words, you’ll need to be dressed to impress the older generation while still looking hot.
The outfit needs to be comfortable with an elastic waistband for all the turkey and mashed potatoes you’ll be practically inhaling to avoid conversation. It needs to be able to withstand bending over a boiling pot and a quick before dinner game of football with the neighbors. It has to be casual enough for a quick grocery store run and fancy enough so you can comfortably sip champagne and explain the stock market to your significant other’s grandfather.
Now that we have the basic guidelines that the perfect Thanksgiving outfit needs to abide by, we can start talking turkey. Here are six outfits you can wear for Thanksgiving dinner and for any of the activities that may take place before and after the big meal.
For meeting your significant other’s parents
If you're going home with your significant other this Thanksgiving break, you’ll need to plan your outfit very carefully. While your date may already know you're intelligent and hot, their family probably does not. And if their family is big, you might not have the chance to say intelligent things, so your outfit will have to do all the talking.
This outfit might be on the more expensive side, but remember, you’re trying to seem sophisticated. Pair a red mock neck sweater with a long gray skirt and mid-rise black boots. For accessories, you’ll want a black belt, a miniature whimsical corset purse and gold earrings.
Now you’re ready to politely shake hands and glamorously laugh at Uncle Jed’s bad jokes. Your lover’s family won’t be able to stop talking about you, and they will beg you to come back again next year.
For dinner with your very opinionated grandmother
You love your grandmother, but she always has to say something about your outfit. This year, you want to impress her so that she’ll give you a multi-digit check for Christmas, and also so she’ll discuss things with you other than your choice of couture. You also want to still be stylish and flirty in case that hot neighbor was invited for dinner.
For this look, you’ll want a midi black bodycon dress and black and beige kitten heels. Over top, wear a long brown coat, a fluffy red scarf and brown driving gloves. Wear your hair half pulled back with a clip.
Walk in the door with an air of class and give your grandmother a kiss on the cheek. She’ll be asking you where you got your outfit all night.
For dinner with a sporty family
If your family loves to play football, snowball fight and wrestle in the living room, then this outfit is for you.
Grab a pair of fancy white sweatpants and a white knit half button up top. For shoes, wear classic white sneakers, and for the coat, wear a light blue vintage letterman jacket. If it’s a little chilly, finish the outfit off with a light blue beanie that has a sports team logo.
Practice tossing a football the week before so you’ll be ready to catch any fast passes your brother decides to throw your way.
If the dinner is in a fancy, snowy log cabin
Your family rented a log cabin in the mountains in Colorado for Thanksgiving. You’re used to the cold because you’re from Nebraska, but you don’t know how to dress hot and cozy. This outfit will cover all the bases, so you can instead focus on taking the perfect Instagram photo of the turkey you aesthetically placed in a snowy bank.
Since it’ll be snowy, you’ll want some loose red pleather pants to fend off the snow while keeping you warm and stylish. You can pair them with a red mohair sweater, red cropped coat and black snow boots.
This outfit is simple, yet looks expensive. Also the pants are loose enough so that you can eat as many turkey legs as you want without popping a button.
If the dinner is in the Bahamas
Now for an outfit for the polar opposite climate: a Thanksgiving on the beach. For this look, you want to wear something that will keep the sweat at bay, but also give off a just-plucked-a-turkey aesthetic.
Put on an orange knee-length slip dress with a straw hat. For shoes, wear mocha mules. If you want a little something extra, wear plenty of delicate gold necklaces and bracelets.
While spending Thanksgiving at a beach isn’t the traditional way to spend the autumn holiday, this outfit will hopefully make you want to eat all of the green bean casserole and convince everyone to pile in the car early the next morning to go Black Friday shopping.
For dinner with your besties
If you’re not going home for the holidays and you’re spending it with the besties instead, this outfit is for you.
You’ll want to dress relaxed since you won’t be leaving the house. However, I’m sure everyone will be posting all the special moments on social media, so you’ll want to add some glitz and glamour to your outfit.
Go with an artsy green shirt dress and green leather loafers. Spice it up with bold red lipstick and red nail polish.
This outfit is very specific, so don’t be afraid to add your own variations. Then sit back, grab a cocktail and laugh as your friends try to make sliced lunch meat turkey look aesthetic on a plate.
Go forth into your Thanksgiving with style, and make sure to pass the pie and mashed potatoes with fingers adorned with as many rings as possible, no matter what anyone says.