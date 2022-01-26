Last semester, I learned three things about myself: I have curly hair, a raging case of ADHD and that I am in fact, not invincible — which came as a shock to me because I’ve had a superiority complex that would make God blush since I was in middle school.
The past few months have been a whirlwind of growth, healing and figuring things out about myself. One of the most prominent things I’ve learned is how unmanaged stress affects everything in a person's life, even their relationships.
After six months of non-stop working three jobs, kicking a** in school and not really paying attention to anything else in my life, I was left with the feeling that I had somehow missed out on six months of existence. I was checked out for half a year, and I barely remember anything about the time other than the fact I was exhausted, sleep-deprived, astronomically tense and I couldn’t focus on anything even if I tried.
Within this span of time, I met the person I’m currently dating. We have referred to him affectionately as guitar boy. This is going to sound really dumb and cheesy and anyone who reads this has every right in the world to make fun of me, but I’m pretty sure guitar boy is my soulmate, and the past few months with him have been an incredible whirlwind of growth and change. I’ve been learning how to be vulnerable and safe with a person I love dearly and who I know loves me just as much. However, it hasn’t been easy.
We’ve both been under incredible amounts of stress, including moving, new jobs, unpacking childhood trauma, financial struggles and a particularly fun Christmas Eve trip to the hospital for a terrifying panic attack. In short, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, and the amount of stress we were both under impacted our relationship during the most formative time in a relationship.
Before getting into how it impacted our relationship, I want to explain the neurological process that occurs when one is placed under stress, courtesy of the hundreds of dollars I’ve spent on my psychology courses.
When one is experiencing stress, it is due to the activation of the sympathetic nervous system — this is what most people consider their fight-or-flight response.
When the brain recognizes that there is a threat, your body produces cortisol and adrenaline, which triggers the sympathetic nervous system. As a result of your neurons being stimulated, a person will begin to feel the effects of cortisol and adrenaline such as a change in appetite, racing heart rate and increased respiration along with many more symptoms that we associate with stress.
The problem with this is that our fight-or-flight response evolved to deal with short-term threats, such as running away from a predator. This becomes a problem because the sympathetic nervous system is not built for our postmodern long-term stressors. When fight-or-flight is triggered for an extended amount of time, there are physiological consequences, such as suppressed immune system, fatigue, metabolism strain and androgen burnout.
The burden that stress places on individuals can permeate into a multitude of ways within different parts of life. The most notable of these parts are in our intrapersonal lives. When people are tired, irritable and feel like they’re holding up the world on their shoulders, it’s not unheard of for them to lash out at those closest to them.
Stress greatly affects a person’s behavior and emotional state because along with the neural stimulation, the part of your brain that is responsible for rational decision making — the prefrontal cortex — gets put on the back burner. In its place, the limbic system — the part of the brain responsible for emotional response and fear instinct — becomes more active. You can become more emotional, reckless and impulsive, which doesn’t help when communicating with a significant other.
During the time that both guitar boy and I were stressed to the nines, we were exceptionally sensitive to criticism; everything that happened either at work or school cut to the proverbial bones of our internal psyche. We were tired all the time and barely had time to eat, exercise or even spend quality and purposeful time together.
For me, it made me flighty. I would overreact at the littlest things and then underreact in other scenarios that resulted in my boyfriend feeling minimized and ignored. I experienced potent bouts of dissociation in which nothing felt real, and he would experience even more potent bouts of depression that weighed down heavily on me and triggered my disorganized attachment response, which inevitably perpetuated the cycle.
We loved each other and we still do and it is in that love and willingness to communicate and set boundaries that we were able to get through that period of time and live in the relatively blissful place we are in currently. It isn’t perfect, but it’s damn near close.
When people are stressed out they are different people because they are operating on a level of existential fear and dread, and that will always cause conflicts within a relationship. John Gottman, an American psychologist, studied relationship dynamics for over 40 years, and he was able to predict whether or not couples stayed together based on a few key characteristics within a seemingly normal interaction such as sitting at a restaurant having lunch.
Gottman singled out what he called the four horsemen of divorce. These horsemen were behavioral factors and attitudes toward each partner that he was able to single out and use to predict whether or not the couple in question would get divorced with 83% accuracy. Criticism, contempt, stonewalling and defensiveness are these horsemen, and according to Gottman, the couples that exemplified these traits toward each other, even in seemingly harmless ways, were more than likely to break up.
These behavioral horsemen are significantly more likely to be exemplified when a person is under intense amounts of stress. When the world feels like it’s falling apart, it's really easy to take it out on your significant other, and that’s how relationships suffer as a result of elevated stress levels.
The best advice I can give to couples that will most likely endure a phase similar to the one I endured last semester is to prioritize self-care and open, honest communication.
Prioritizing self-care helps lower cortisol levels and break the cycle of chronic stress. It allows a person to reclaim the activities and thought patterns that make up their identity and thus allows them to come back to sound reasoning.
Communicate with your partners; let them know what you’re thinking, how you’re feeling and set boundaries if you need to. Set time aside for small pleasures such as cooking dinner, watching a show together or even sex. Fostering a level of intimacy, trust and respect is going to be what fortifies a relationship to go the distance, even in the phases that are more or less stressful.
Despite the fact that the last few months have shown me that I can’t hold the world on my shoulders, it has also inadvertently shown me that sometimes the best thing you can do when you’re stressed is let someone else hold the world up with you, and if you love each other and value each other by communicating and taking time for the relationship, you’ll come out the other side stronger, and hopefully just as in love as you were before the stress levels hit.