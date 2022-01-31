It’s Monday, and you have to go back out into the real world after spending the whole weekend lounging around your apartment. You walk out your front door feeling confident in a color coordinated outfit and three layers of lip-plumping lipgloss. You reach your car only to realize that the COVID-19 pandemic still exists and you forgot your face mask. Suddenly, your confidence plummets as you comprehend that no one will see your lipgloss and your mask doesn’t really even go with your outfit — ugh.
With COVID-19 cases rising, a face mask is still a very important accessory. However, covering half your face with a mask doesn’t mean your sense of style has to suffer. I’m here to tell you a couple tips that will spice up even the most blasé of mask/outfit combinations.
Add some bling to your personal mask
Adding a chain to your mask is much like adding jewelry to a boring outfit; it makes the mask eye-catching and original. There are some chains available specifically for masks to hang your mask around your neck when you’re not using it. For a cheaper option, you can also string any necklaces that you already own through a mask’s ear straps.
Before you know it, people will be complimenting your ingenuity and blinged-out style.
Wear a disposable surgical face mask to attract the ladies
According to USA Today, wearing a disposable surgical mask makes you more attractive. It has to do with increasing eye-contact and leaving the rest of the face as a mystery. Also, the surgical mask was the original facial covering recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect the wearer and onlookers from the spread of disease. As a result, when someone is seen wearing a surgical face mask, they are seen as caring, which is an attractive characteristic.
So, the next time you think about going to a coffee shop to act mysterious and hopefully grab the attention of a future love interest, put on a surgical face mask and maybe a dash of perfume or cologne.
Color match the outfit and mask for a monochromatic number
When all else fails, matching your outfit to your mask is the best bet. Monochromatic attire exudes professionalism and style. It’s also fairly easy to accomplish. If you want to challenge yourself a little, wear a monochromatic outfit and mask with colors that go with the season. For winter, wear an all-white ensemble, or for spring, go with an all-pink or an all-green look.
Color coordinating an outfit with your mask is a great idea for a business interview or just a day at the office.
Standout in the crowd with a bold print
This tip is for those who are more adventurous. Instead of wearing a single-colored mask, spice things up with a patterned facial covering. This is best achieved when you choose a pattern that has some of the same colors as your outfit. That way, your ensemble matches, but then your mask is the only thing patterned and stands out to take center stage.
Wearing a bold-printed mask is especially good for those who have bold lipstick withdrawals since no one can see your lips all day anyway.
Match your mask’s pattern to the ‘fit
Finally, matching your face mask’s pattern to any patterns you have on your clothing gives your outfit cohesion but also keeps it jazzy. A good idea is wearing a bucket hat with a gingham print on the brim and wearing a face mask with the exact same gingham print. If you wear a striped patterned scarf, wear a facial covering with the same striped pattern.
If you follow this tip and walk down the street, don’t be surprised if a fashion tabloid starts chasing after you asking for an interview.
All in all, style is a social construct. No matter what you wear, if you wear it with confidence while protecting yourself and your fellow comrades against COVID-19 germs, you will automatically be hot.