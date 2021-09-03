Husker home games are notorious for many things, including clogged traffic, people chanting “Go Big Red” at random intervals, back-to-back keg stands and above all else, a ton of red shirts and pants with Ns plastered on them. It can be overwhelming trying to dress to impress while still representing the Huskers in such a crowd of red. If foam corn hats, red Nebraska sweatshirts and blue jean booty shorts aren’t your forte, I’m here to help you with four fabulous, edgy outfit ideas.
1. The basic red outfit with some added spice
This outfit is for those who want to stand out only a little, not too much, from their fellow football fans. Put on a black shirt — long sleeve or short sleeve — that has a cutout in the upper chest region. Then, find some red and white striped overalls and slip those on. You can either buy some from a Husker store or you can make your own by painting red stripes on white overalls. Put on some circle sunglasses and make sure they are propped on the very tip of the nose for added coolness. Finally, curl your hair and put it in a half-up-half-down style, slide on some red or white Vans and stride on out the door. You’re ready to turn heads and watch some football.
2. Something for the boys
Don’t worry — I didn’t forget about an outfit for the men. Find an old Nebraska Huskers jersey in any thrift store and pair it with black drawstring shorts. Wear a suit jacket over the jersey. If the weather decides to heat up on Saturday, cut the sleeves of the jacket off. Put on a backwards red Nebraska baseball cap and sunglasses to keep out the haters. Add a couple silver rings to cool down the fit and white Adidas tennis shoes. Pump your fist in the air, yell a couple “hey heys” at no one in particular and head on out the door.
3. If you want to go to a rock concert afterwards
Fair warning, this outfit might be tricky to recreate since the pieces are very specific, but you’ll look so trendy the hunt will be well worth it. Start off with a red knitted sweater vest — definitely something you can find in the male section of Goodwill — then add a white collared button down underneath. Squeeze into a red pleather skirt and add some fishnet stockings. Step into red Nike tennis shoes, and you’re good to go. For an added effect, wear Husker bracelets that you can find online at Fanatics, and put on some black eyeliner. Blare some Avril Lavigne in your car as you go to meet your equally cool gal pals, and the look is complete.
4. The go big or go home look
This outfit isn’t for those faint of heart. First things first, put on that red Husker tank top you cropped in your dorm room earlier this week. Then put on red pants, either jean or leather, and red sandals. Make sure your toenails and fingernails are painted red. Douse your entire head and face in red glitter. Speaking from personal experience, maybe stand in the shower to do that, so your roommate doesn’t yell at you. Then, put on red lipstick and red eyeliner. Finish the look off with a red bandana tied around the throat that can easily be used as an impromptu mask and red sunglasses. You’re ready to go. Everyone will know what team you’re rooting for from a distance. The football players might even ask you to step in for an injured player.
Make sure, after putting on any one of these outfits, that you revel in all the attention you receive because you deserve it after taking so long to get ready. Now get on out there and show everyone that not only are you fashionable, but you are also very good at doing keg stands and cheering on the opposing team by accident.