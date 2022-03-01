The next time you see a gorgeous angelfish swimming happily in the ocean, look down at your clothing. If you’re wearing something from SHEIN, you might as well be wearing a sign counting down the days the fish has left to live. SHEIN is affordable, and I am a victim of their flashy advertising and knock-off designer clothing, but at the end of the day, I would rather save the ecosystem than have a closet filled with clothing I wear once.
SHEIN isn’t the only fast fashion brand that harms the environment. Fast fashion is a term used to describe mass-produced clothing that copies recent runway styles and makes them affordable for the middle to lower socio-economic class. The clothing is usually made from cheap, synthetic fabrics such as polyester and rayon that pollute the environment with plastic microfibers and are manufactured in huge factories that spew gasses into the atmosphere. Manufacturers also use cheap dyes that runoff into waterways and create a toxic environment for marine life. Alexia Woodall, a columnist for The Daily Nebraskan, expands on the issue of fast fashion in an article that further explains the effects of fast fashion on the environment. While the fast fashion problem may feel insurmountable and out of your control, there are a couple simple and affordable changes you can make to ensure that your closet stays sustainable.
Skip the outlet mall
Instead of buying brand new clothing from the mall, purchase clothing secondhand. If you’re unsure where to look, Depop is a great place to start. People from all over the world sell clothing they no longer need on the online marketplace. Sometimes you get lucky and find merchandise from streetwear clothing brands, like Supreme and A Bathing Ape, or you find neat, vintage ‘90s pieces. Usually the prices are reasonable, and if a price seems too high, you can always haggle with the seller through the direct message feature in the app and see if they’d be willing to lower the price. You can also sell your clothing on Depop if you need some spare change.
Poshmark is another online secondhand marketplace. However, their clothing is usually not as high quality as the clothing found on Depop.
If you want to purchase secondhand clothing in person, you can stop by any local thrift store such as Scout Dry Goods and Trade in Omaha or Ruby Begonia’s in Lincoln. Also, you can never go wrong with Goodwill or Plato’s Closet.
Pull out the needle and thread your grandma gave you for your 10th birthday
Before tossing out your brand new Diesel mini skirt because there’s a small hole in the front, consider sewing the hole closed with a needle and thread. Hand stitching can seem intimidating, but there are multiple guides on YouTube to help get you started. Also, sewing kits are affordable, and you can easily buy one from Amazon or from any checkout counter at a craft store like Michaels or Hobby Lobby.
Don’t you dare throw that t-shirt in the trash
When you finish wearing a piece of clothing, don’t throw it in the trash. Tossing perfectly good non-biodegradable clothing in the trash adds to landfills and increases pollution. By throwing clothing away, it means the pollution that already happened to create that garment was for naught.
Many fast fashion pieces are made from manufactured fabrics that don’t break down over time, such as acrylic, nylon, polyester and rayon. So, that Zara blazer with the small makeup stain you just put in the garbage will be intact forever.
Instead of pitching your used garments, consider donating them to Goodwill or toss them in the various People’s City Mission toss boxes stationed around Lincoln. You can donate any textile you no longer need, including washcloths, towels and bedding.
Turn down the heat in your washing machine
Ensuring your closet is sustainable isn’t only about purchasing quality fabrics. Being knowledgeable about sustainable laundering is also important. When you launder garments that are made from synthetic fabrics — which is the majority of clothing made nowadays — small microscopic pieces of plastic called microfibers are released into the wash. Then, when the washing machine cycle is done, the microfibers are flushed down the drain along with the water. Finally, just like you see in any sad TV commercial about pollution, fish in the waterways swallow the small plastic pieces and either die or suffer from gastrointestinal problems.
However, by washing your clothing with cold water and by using a shorter washing cycle, you can drastically reduce the amount of microfibers and plastics getting released into the waterways. Shorter washing cycles and colder water prevents excessive friction between clothing, which reduces microfiber shedding.
Cold water also saves energy. When you wash clothing with warmer water, a washing machine needs to use energy to heat up the water, but by using cold water, the machine doesn’t need to exert nearly as much energy.
Long story short, save the heat for the dance floor and wash your clothes in cold water.
Be intuitive with buying clothes
When you purchase a piece of clothing, think of how many times you plan on wearing the garment. Consider the clothing you already have, and if the piece in question is similar to something you already own, delete it from your shopping cart.
Livia Firth, the founder of Eco-Age, a company that certifies brands for their sustainability, created the 30 Wears Challenge. The idea behind the challenge is that you should wear every piece of clothing for at least 30 days before you even consider replacing it. There’s now an app that helps you track how many times you’ve worn a garment. The challenge helps consumers think more intuitively when they purchase clothing. If they don’t plan on wearing a garment for at least 30 days, then they shouldn’t purchase it.
Also, when purchasing clothing, don’t just buy something because it’s trendy. Trends come and go faster than you can put on a pair of bedazzled low-rise jeans. Instead, purchase clothing that will go with what you already own, and invest in quality, timeless pieces that will last a long time and always remain in style.
Creating a capsule wardrobe of ten neutral pieces is a great way to maximize your closet. While ten pieces of clothing seems like an excessively small closet with today's closet expectations — we can thank Carrie Bradshaw for this — it can go a long way. You can style the clothing differently each wear to make it seem as if you have an unlimited number of clothes in your closet. You can also add accessories to spice up any look you create with your capsule wardrobe.
Purchasing sustainable clothing is like a juice cleanse. At first it seems impossible, expensive and boring. However, after you do your research and thrift that awesome ‘80s leather biker coat from Goodwill, you feel healthier, lighter and you won’t be able to stop. Plus, in the process, you’re ensuring all the angelfish, along with every other organism on Earth, stay safe and healthy for years to come.