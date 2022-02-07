Your significant other came over last night with a bouquet of roses and a cake shaped to look like your face and asked you to be their Valentine. Initially, you were probably excited and enthusiastically agreed with some tears in your eyes for added dramatics. However, now it’s the next day and the reality is that you have no idea what to wear on a date with your lover.
Not to worry, I have your back. Finding an outfit that you can wear to any sort of surprise date can be difficult. However, if the person you’re going on a date with is really the person of your dreams, then it shouldn’t matter that you paired a faux-mink coat with riding boots to go on a rock-climbing adventure. Therefore, above anything, let loose a little and wear something extra crazy to remind them of why they chose to date you in the first place.
Become the onion of their dreams
When creating the perfect ensemble, we need to keep temperature in mind. If it’s a cold night, go with layers.
A good layered — and sexy — look starts with a lingerie set. A red sheer bodysuit makes for the perfect base. Over the top, you can pair a white, lace high neck blouse with a white corset and a checkered faux fur coat. Since the top layers are wild, the pants should be a little tamer like a pair of flared blue jeans. For shoes, wear white heeled ankle boots.
Then, as your date progresses, you can slowly peel off layer by layer of the ensemble much like an onion minus the bad breath and tears.
Become a classy contestant off “Too Hot to Handle”
If your date night is in a warmer climate or maybe in a heated indoor setting, go with a long-sleeve and skirt combination.
Wear a red, long sleeve bodycon dress. Over the top, layer a white, sheer long sleeve blouse and finish the look off with gold heels.
This outfit seems simple, but the blouse’s collar adds contrast against the square-cut neckline of the dress. If you want to add even more class to this ensemble, you could wear gold earrings and gold necklaces.
Your significant other will be impressed with how you dressed so perfectly for a dinner on the beach without even knowing you were going to have dinner on a beach.
Dress like an escaped convict to show your dangerous side
Sometimes your lover needs to be reminded that you can be a little psychotic. In fact, your wild side actually comes with really cool outfits.
Tell them all about your telehealth therapy session while dressed in an orange jumpsuit, a green chain faux fur scarf, a white faux fur coat and neon green sneakers.
Underneath, you can add some lingerie to add a touch of sexy to the unhinged exterior.
This outfit also works great if your date involves some sort of outdoor activity. It’s comfortable and versatile, and you can wear it straight to dinner after you both power walk up a hill.
For the men that just want something casual
This outfit idea is for the men that still aren’t sure where they stand in the relationship with their significant other and they just want to dress casual, but not in their usual frat boy uniform.
Wear a beige crew neck t-shirt with white twill pants and a pair of dark green loafers.
Now sit back on the couch and watch “500 Days of Summer” while subtly stretching and putting your arm behind your date. You have no idea what the movie is about and all you want to do is smash a Natty Light with the boys, but at least you look fashionable.
Hopefully, these outfit tips gave you a couple ideas for your own Valentine’s Day ensembles. Even if you don’t have any plans for Valentine’s Day and there are no lovers currently in your life, don’t let it bother you too much. Falling in love with a pair of Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses can be just as fun, and you won’t have to worry about your posture at a candle-lit dinner in a fancy restaurant.