With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to share some of the most atrocious stories from my years of active duty in the battlefield of dating.
While I have been on a few good dates over the last several years, they’ve been nothing in comparison to the amount of dates that left me wanting to run as far away from a guy as I possibly could. So whether you’re single or in a happy relationship, let this article humble you as you pay your respects to all the fallen soldiers I’m about to mention and to me for going through these horrendous experiences on my journey to find true love.
My Underwhelming Valentine
It’s Valentine’s Day of 2021 and the first time I’m celebrating while in a happy relationship. Many of my previous Feb. 14 experiences were filled with uncomfortable love notes from guys I had known since kindergarten and poems and flowers asking me to prom from a boy that had dumped a bottle of water on my head only a week prior. Needless to say, I was excited and had high hopes that Valentine’s Day with my first college boyfriend would redeem all prior holiday trauma.
We started our day together by going to a church service at 11:30 a.m. Afterward, we went back to my dorm where I had a big basket full of surprises waiting for him that I had spent hours picking out, making and putting together. I was so excited for him to see it, but when he opened the door there was nothing except long, painful silence. After pointing it out, he looked through all the things I made or bought for him and he smiled and thanked me politely and tried to seem happy about it, but I could tell it was just an act. Then he proceeded to hand me a bag from Target. My eyes lit up as I pulled out a Squishmallow and a heart necklace. I was genuinely thrilled by the sight in front of me and couldn’t have imagined anything better at the time.
After that, you might assume that we had a nice lunch together or spent the rest of the day cuddling and watching a movie, but you would be terribly wrong. I used my Dining Dollars to buy us sandwiches, and then an hour later he left to go “do homework.” Mind you, when he got back to his dorm, he spent about 30 minutes doing homework and then played video games with his roommates for more than six hours, graciously taking the time to Snapchat me every once in a while. To give him credit, he did manage to leave me speechless on Valentine’s Day, just not in the way most girls hope for.
Black Ice Boy
Unbeknownst to my family and most of my friends, I have gone on a few Tinder dates in my day — none of them have been good. One sunny day in October, I decided to give a chance to a guy that I was confident wouldn’t try to hurt me, however, I still had a bad feeling about the meetup. Being the risk-taker that I am, I let him pick me up for lunch.
When I got out to the car, he politely opened the door for me, ever-so-slightly getting my hopes up. However, when I slid into his blue Mustang, those hopes were immediately crushed by the powerful stench of 15 Black Ice Little Trees air fresheners hanging from the rearview mirror. The scent matched his personality: overbearing and worse in real life than it seems in theory.
He took me to eat at Fazoli’s, where he romantically called me smoking hot and then talked about himself for the next hour, only pausing to slurp up his fettuccine alfredo. After lunch, he insisted on driving around and listening to music for a little bit where I made the mistake of telling him I liked the tattoos on his arm and mentioned that I wanted to get one myself. Then this guy said that he would pay for my first tattoo and any tattoo I ever wanted to get after that because he desperately wanted to spoil me. Later that night, he called me saying that he had already told his friend he was going to marry me someday. In case you’re wondering, there was no second date.
The Joker
Once upon a time, a scrawny, dark-haired boy found me on multiple social platforms and messaged me until I noticed and gave him my Snapchat. That should have been the first red flag. Within five minutes of talking to me, he asked if he could come over and watch a movie. Against my better judgment, I said yes.
I didn’t have to be in his presence very long to know that he was one of the most irritating people I had ever met. This guy smelled like an old person’s house — and not in a good, baking cookies kind of way — had an annoying and high-pitched voice, wouldn’t stop talking during the movie and made ridiculous jokes about me even though we had just met.
I wish that I was kidding when I say that he had known me for less than an hour before deciding we were perfect for each other and coming up with the most nauseating nickname to refer to me by, “The Freak of 905,” which was my room number. Keep in mind, I had absolutely no desire to hold his hand, let alone do anything that would earn the nickname “The Freak of 905.”
The night continued to get worse as I developed severe pain in my stomach that restricted me from moving much. When I explained the kind of pain I was in due to some stomach problems I’ve had for years, I thought he would take it as a sign to leave, but no matter what I said he would not move from my side. The worst part is that he continued making these horrific jokes about me the whole time.
The next day, this guy showed up at my door to give me one of his t-shirts and ask if he could study with me. It was a miserable several hours before I told him I had something important to do and kicked him out of my room. That night, I explained that I wasn’t interested and he sent me many strongly-worded messages expressing his anger. Thankfully, I’ve managed to avoid him ever since, but I still have that t-shirt as a representation that if I could survive that horrible date, I can survive anything.
I wish I could say these were the only unfortunate experiences I’ve had on the journey to finding my soulmate, but sadly they’re only a glimpse into the harsh reality that is my dating life. There are dozens upon dozens of other horrendous and frankly embarrassing date stories ingrained into my memory. If you’re single and experiencing similar atrocities, just remember you’re not alone. This Valentine’s Day, I think I’m going to focus on loving my family and friends instead of being sad that I have yet to find that special someone. Perhaps instead of risking a terrible Tinder date on Feb. 14, you’ll consider doing the same.