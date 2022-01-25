It isn’t often that I watch a show merely for the bizarre outfits. However, over Christmas break, I found myself huddled hermit-style on my couch, drinking gallons of wine while marathon watching Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.” The only breaks I took were to periodically call my best friends and yell through the screen at them about the odd outfits the main character, Emily Cooper, wore.
The second season of “Emily in Paris” aired on Netflix on Dec. 22, 2021. It’s a show about Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, and her wild escapades through Paris while she works for the French marketing firm Savoir. She becomes popular for her seemingly average Instagram posts and gains famous Parisian friends as a result. She also catches the eye of multiple French suitors who must be too confused by her naive attitude to judge her wild outfits.
Even though Cosmopolitan and Elle raved about Emily’s clothing ensembles, I dare to disagree. Here are the top faux pas outfits Emily wore and why they are so awful.
First outfit: sequined bombshell
In the first episode, Emily Cooper goes to a French drag show in a sequined one-shoulder dress by Isabel Marant. Emily paired it with a long gold coat and a matching sequined bag. If she would’ve kept the coat on, the outfit would’ve been cute. However, the dress’ silhouette seemed wrong and unbalanced. One sleeve was poofy and made the dress feel semi-Victorian. Emily looked more like a window display mannequin than an esteemed social media maven.
Second outfit: bow-wow
In the third episode, Emily enjoys a birthday dinner with some of her friends. The outfit she chooses to wear consists of a black Rotate Birger Christensen dress with a giant pink bow on the front and a multicolored kimono. According to Elle, the costume designer for “Emily in Paris,” Marylin Fitoussi, loved this outfit. I, however, did not. It seemed too garish and immature. I understand her character is supposed to be the-girl-next-door and relatable, but I think a sleek multi-colored dress would’ve been more appropriate for a birthday dinner in Paris.
I will say, the pairing of the kimono and the dress was genius. The colors matched and gave the bow a purpose rather than a random adornment.
Third outfit: patterns galore
In episode four, Emily walks the streets of Paris while wearing an overly-patterned ensemble. Mixing patterns in an outfit while looking effortless is a fine art. However, Emily’s outfit looks too forced and consists of mishmashed floral and gingham patterns with colors that just barely go together. She wore a Mary Katrantzou dress under a neon green Vassilis Zoulias jacket with matching neon green driving gloves and a neon green purse topped off with a gingham bucket hat. The matching of the neon greens in the coat, gloves and purse is too cohesive for a wanna-be maximalist. Also, I don’t understand Emily’s obsession with gloves and bucket hats. The outfit would’ve been better with a gingham purse and no gloves or hat.
Fourth outfit: Valentine’s Day cliché
Things heat up in episode seven between Emily and her love interest, Alfie. This is expressed through both her constant flirtatious giggling and her obnoxious pink and red ensemble. She pairs a pink Balmain tweed skirt with a darker pink off-the-shoulder top. This look gives me Valentine’s Day in middle school flashbacks. I was half-expecting Emily to give Alfie a pack of Sweethearts when he dropped her off at her apartment after their date.
Fifth outfit: the fashionable straight jacket
Finally, in episode nine, Emily Cooper wears a white vest from Maje, a waistcoat top from Zara, a tweed Miu Miu skirt and a Valentino Garavani logo belt. Each individual part of this outfit is cute, but all together it seems as if Emily picked out her outfit in the dark. Also, the vest looks like it came directly from the “Shutter Island” movie set.
All in all, Emily Cooper’s style definitely wouldn’t be something a person in Nebraska would wear, and maybe that’s the point. Her character is so eccentric it bleeds into her wardrobe, and we are left wondering if she was meant to wear an outfit or if the costume designer pranked her.