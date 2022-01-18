It’s easy to think of ways we want to improve ourselves in the New Year. Everybody has goals they want to reach or new things they want to try. However, trying to achieve these resolutions on a college-student budget can make those goals feel impossible to reach.
A few common New Year’s resolutions that students make include getting in shape, eating healthier, improving mental health and performing better in classes. While each of these goals sound great, it can be difficult to see how they can be achieved in a frugal manner. Fortunately for students, it doesn’t always take an expensive gym membership, personal dietician, expensive therapy sessions or costly study materials. With some research, planning and discipline, it’s possible to turn these resolutions into reality.
Getting in Shape
One way University of Nebraska-Lincoln students can maintain fitness while saving money is by taking advantage of the Campus Recreation Center on City Campus and the Recreation & Wellness Center on East Campus, both of which are free for students. Whether you enjoy cardio, weight lifting, swimming or shooting baskets, these facilities can meet all your needs.
Other useful services they offer include a variety of fitness classes. Right now, you can purchase an all-class fitness pass for the spring semester for just $20. This can be used to sign up for as many classes as you want each week. This option also allows you to be guided by an instructor and surrounded by others striving to obtain the same goals as you so you don’t feel alone in your journey to better health.
Another great alternative is at-home, online workouts. If you’re short on time or aren’t comfortable yet with going to the gym, there are videos on YouTube for all different types of exercises and skill levels. When looking for a good at-home workout, I like to specify what kind of activity I’d like to do in the search bar such as “cardio kickboxing workout” or “10-minute arm workout.” This helps narrow your options down and allows you to find what you’re looking for quicker.
Eating Healthy
To refine eating habits, UNL students are offered one free nutrition counseling session through the University Health Center. This session is personalized to you and intended to help you discover the most beneficial way to feed your body so that you feel happier and healthier.
For students who have a meal plan through the university, there are several ways to manage healthy eating in the dining halls. One of the ways you can effectively do this is by being more conscious of what you’re putting on your plate. According to healthline, it’s important to balance your spread instead of just grabbing the first few things that look good. Try to find protein at each meal and take advantage of the fruits and vegetables that are available before filling the rest of your dish. The protein will help you stay full for a longer period of time during the day, and taking up space with fruits and vegetables first will lessen room for unnecessary items.
There are also several ways to improve eating habits for students living off-campus. One of these methods includes meal planning. Planning out all your meals for the week will help ensure that you don’t waste money on unneeded food items that will be left uneaten, and it may even help prevent you from eating out. After you’ve made up a meal plan, write your grocery list and search for coupons online. You may find that you don’t need to pay full price for some of the items you’re looking for.
One useful tip for healthy eating that my older sister, Kassidy, gave me before college is to allow yourself to go out with your friends to restaurants, but only order a water and eat before you go. This way you feel full, and you’re not as tempted to spend money on a meal you don’t need. However, you still get to socialize and spend time with people.
Improving Mental Health
Thankfully, for students looking to improve their mental health in the new year, UNL offers several free services that can help achieve that goal. One of the most prominent being Counseling and Psychological Services, better known as CAPS. CAPS offers individual counseling, support groups and therapy groups. First, you’ll want to call and make an appointment with them. After that initial appointment, it will be determined which of the above options would be most advantageous to you.
Other opportunities available to UNL students include speaking to a counselor-in-residence or visiting the Center for Advocacy, Response & Education, also known as CARE. Students may also find it helpful to exercise and eat healthier. Doing both of these things can help better a person’s mental health.
Performing Better in Classes
Wanting to perform better in classes is a relevant and important goal that many students have. UNL offers a variety of services to help ensure each individual’s success, but sometimes it’s hard to know where to look for those resources. The best place to start is at the Center for Academic Success and Transition, or CAST. They have a lot to offer including academic success coaching, tutoring and success workshops. All of these options are covered by student fees, making this resolution very attainable. Additionally, there are several resource centers available on campus such as the Writing Center, Math Resource Center and Chemistry Resource Center.
As I put each of these New Year’s resolutions down on my personal list, I was pondering how it would be possible to obtain each of these goals in an affordable manner. Turns out, there are many ways to make these goals a reality, and I plan on using the tips above myself to create better habits in 2022 without breaking the bank.