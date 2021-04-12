There was a brief moment after my 40-day Lenten sabbatical from dating when I considered extending my “no boys” rule well into the summer. Whether it be due to the pollen in the air, a change in the wind or one-too-many mini bottles of Sutter Home’s White Zinfandel, I have made the executive decision to live out my hot girl summer the way our lord and savior Megan Thee Stallion would have wanted it — with a roster of men that could rival that of the Husker football team.
I will admit, 40 days without the constant irritation of men bumbling around in my head was nice. I didn’t have to stress about taking a cute Snapchat to convince a medium ugly 20-something that I’m effortlessly attractive, and honestly, going weeks without shaving my legs was refreshing.
There were many epiphanies that were had — the most notable is that I am in dire need of therapy. But with the temperature rising and a summer full of lake trips, barbecues, bar hopping and bad decisions on the horizon, it is back to the streets I go. I’ll make a therapy appointment sometime in September.
In my experience, the easiest way to get back to the “streets” is by Ubering, and by Ubering I mean redownloading Tinder with reckless abandon. Luckily, with this being my 19,673rd time downloading Tinder, I have developed a few survival skills for any other wayward souls looking to make poor decisions from now until autumn.
Coming back to the streets after my time off, I can’t help but notice that these streets aren’t the same. Perhaps my rose-colored glasses had something to do with it, but it seems that some of the avenues and boulevards of the dating scene are in desperate need of gentrification. I’m not quite sure what city planner dropped the ball on cleaning up the streets, but it’s rough out here.
This leads to survival guide rule one: have low expectations but a high bar. Hot girl summer does not vibe with the mediocre talent of the Midwest. We have to be out here looking for the creme de la creme among spoiled milk in the bottom of a butter churn.
If you’re like me and forgot how moronically stupid men can be behind the veneer of a dating app, let me remind you that the majority of them have profiles in which they’re obnoxiously flexing half naked at a gym somewhere. To add insult to injury, those dudes either don’t have a bio, or their idea of a personality consists of outdated Vine and “The Office” references.
That’s what we’re dealing with, and we must act accordingly. Some red flags are as follows: more than one dead animal picture, no bio, short bio, military fatigues, American flags in the background, ambiguous group photos, ambiguous photos with someone that looks like an ex, all sunglasses pics, anyone who super likes and finally, a bio with the words “actually 18” (or any age that doesn’t initially match up with the number by their name.)
If any of those signs are prominent, it’s a hard pass. If you do find a man who doesn’t make you homicidal — and that’s a big if — you graduate to second base in which there is a 50/50 chance of the message you receive involving sex, drugs or a cheesy compliment.
If you’re using Tinder as anything other than a hookup app, free validation or in my case, content for this column, I would advise you to lay off the thirst traps and seductive bios. Men are simple creatures, and if they see anything even remotely related to sex, it’s a one-way ticket to a gross message and a prompt unmatching.
Third base on Tinder is when their profile slaps, the messages aren’t gross and you’re considering getting their contact info beyond the pink and white fire emoji on your home screen. This is when you get to choose your own adventure.
Giving out your number is a safe bet, and in my experience, a better route to go in order to actually meet someone on a semi-respectable date. If you like to gamble, the typical course of action is exchanging Snapchat information. The problem is Snapchat can go one of three ways.
The first way a Snapchat exchange can turn out is with a noncommittal swapping of selfies with halfhearted captions that eventually devolve into just pictures until finally reaching the final destination of no contact. The perk of this route is it normally results in one more person you don’t interact with watching your Snap stories.
The second route is when the Tinder man thinks getting Snapchat information is the perfect opportunity to flash you through your phone screen. In those cases, run — and by run I mean press the block button as fast as possible and wash your eyes out with saline.
Finally, the elusive third possibility is when you actually have a conversation using the texting feature on Snapchat. You establish a rapport and pretty soon the two of you aren’t just strangers in each other's phones but someone you can go on a date with. This doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it’s the closest thing a zillenial can get to a fairy tale.
Other quick tips for navigating Tinder are: never meet someone for the first three times in private, always opt for a semi-public date, don’t get attached too soon and always keep swiping. The worst thing you can do in the hot girl summer preseason is pick one guy and put all your eggs in one basket.
Dating apps are kind of gross, but they are fun, and as COVID vaccines and pent-up impulsivity bubble out of every orifice, summer 2021 is looking like something straight out of “The Great Gatsby” but with “WAP” instead of a big band.